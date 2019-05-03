Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arena Football League reaches broadcast deal with ESPN

May 3, 2019 10:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arena Football League has reached an agreement with ESPN to broadcast its games for the rest of the season.

The remaining regular-season games will be made available on ESPN3 and ArenaBowl XXXII will be on ESPN2. ESPN3 is available via WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

The Arena Football League season began last week. Six teams will play 12 regular-season games over 13 weeks. The top four advance to the playoffs.

Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement Friday he thinks the agreement with ESPN will help the league grow.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.