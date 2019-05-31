Listen Live Sports

Arkansas rolls past Central Connecticut 11-5 in NCAA opener

May 31, 2019 5:30 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevor Ezell and Heston Kjerstad each homered along with another run-scoring hit and Arkansas rolled to an 11-5 victory over Central Connecticut State in the opener of an NCAA regional Friday.

Ezell’s two-run homer capped the scoring for the top-seeded Razorbacks (42-17) in the eighth inning, and he had an RBI infield single in the sixth.

Kjerstad led off the fourth with his 15th home run, a solo shot that tied Casey Martin for the team lead. Kjerstad added a run-scoring double in the fifth.

TT Bowens hit a three-run homer and drove in all five runs for the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (30-22). The Northeast Conference tournament champions will face elimination against California or TCU.

Advertisement

Connor Noland (3-4) allowed two hits and two runs — one earned — in 5 1/3 innings. Kevin Kopps struck out four of the six hitters he faced for Arkansas, the No. 5 national seed.

Brandon Fox (3-6) gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

