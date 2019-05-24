Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

A’s place Khris Davis on injured list with hip contusion

May 24, 2019 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have placed designated hitter Khris Davis on the 10-day injured list with a left hip/oblique contusion.

Davis was injured May 5 chasing a foul ball in Pittsburgh when he ran into the railing near left field at PNC Park. Davis was removed from the game and played sparingly over the next two weeks before the decision was made to put him on the IL.

The move Friday is retroactive to May 22.

Davis hit 40-plus home runs with at least 102 RBIs in each of the past three seasons. He has 12 home runs and 29 RBIs in 43 games this year.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Outfielder Skye Bolt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

 ___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.