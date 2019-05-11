Listen Live Sports

As Preakness approaches, strike at Pimlico possibly averted

May 11, 2019 2:39 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A strike by workers at Pimlico Race Course may have been averted just before the running of this year’s Preakness Stakes.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Jockey Club and its employees at Pimlico Race Course and other tracks agreed “in principle” to a new employment contract on Friday. The Preakness takes place May 18.

The tentative agreement was confirmed by Joel Smith, an attorney for the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 27. Officials declined to provide details about any pay raises in the three-year proposed contract.

The contract of the 149 union members who work at Pimlico and Laurel Park, and at the jockey club’s operations in Timonium and Bowie, expired Dec. 31, 2017.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

