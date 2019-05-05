Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Angels 4

May 5, 2019 7:29 pm
 
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 5 2 2 0 Fltcher 3b 4 1 2 1
Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0
Altuve dh 4 2 1 1 Goodwin lf 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 5 1 2 4 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 5 2 2 2 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0
Fisher lf 0 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 2 Lucroy c 4 2 2 3
Reddick rf 5 1 2 0 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 1 1 1
A.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 33 4 6 4
Houston 020 040 013—10
Los Angeles 120 000 100— 4

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Altuve (6), Brantley (9), Reddick (4), R.Chirinos (8), K.Calhoun (7). HR_Bregman (9), Brantley (7), Correa (7), Fletcher (2), Lucroy 2 (4). CS_Bregman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,5-1 6 1-3 5 4 4 1 7
Pressly H,6 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Harvey L,1-3 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 1
Bedrosian 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Bard 1 1 0 0 2 1
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Anderson 1 2 1 1 0 3
Robles 1 3 3 3 0 0

HBP_by Harvey (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:04. A_17,614 (26,999).

