Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 11, Rangers 4

May 11, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 2 0
Da.Sntn cf 4 0 2 0 Reddick rf 5 0 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0
Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 3 2 1
Pence rf 4 1 2 1 Correa ss 4 1 1 1
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 1
A.Cbrra 3b 4 1 1 0 White dh 3 1 1 1
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 3 Mrsnick pr-dh 1 1 0 0
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 2 2 1 2
A.Diaz 2b 4 1 1 4
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 38 11 13 11
Texas 010 000 300— 4
Houston 000 114 32x—11

E_Andrus (2), Odor (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 5, Houston 8. 2B_Pence (6), Springer (9). HR_Pence (7), Guzman (3), Brantley (10), A.Diaz (3). SB_Odor (3), Marisnick (2). CS_Andrus (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smyly L,0-3 4 2-3 4 5 4 4 3
Dowdy 1 6 4 4 0 1
Gomez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Huang 1 2 2 0 1 0
Houston
Cole W,4-4 6 4 1 1 0 12
Devenski 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Rondon H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
James 2 2 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:15. A_35,849 (41,168).

Advertisement

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.