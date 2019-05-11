Astros 11, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Santana cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Gallo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.248
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.338
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.137
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.200
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|1
|18
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.325
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Brantley lf
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|White dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|1-Marisnick pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Chirinos c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.273
|Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|5
|4
|Texas
|010
|000
|300—
|4
|9
|2
|Houston
|000
|114
|32x—11
|13
|0
1-ran for White in the 7th.
E_Andrus (2), Odor (1). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 8. 2B_Pence (6), Springer (9). HR_Pence (7), off Cole; Guzman (3), off Devenski; Brantley (10), off Smyly; Diaz (3), off Dowdy. RBIs_Pence (24), Guzman 3 (7), Reddick (10), Brantley (29), Correa (23), Gurriel (13), White (3), Chirinos 2 (18), Diaz 4 (15). SB_Odor (3), Marisnick (2). CS_Andrus (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Gallo 2, Pence, Odor); Houston 3 (Reddick, Bregman, Marisnick). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Houston 7 for 13.
Runners moved up_Andrus 2, Choo, Correa. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.87
|Smyly, L, 0-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|96
|6.85
|Dowdy
|1
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|25
|8.05
|Gomez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.62
|Huang
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|29
|2.08
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 4-4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|12
|97
|3.88
|Devenski
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|15
|5.17
|Rondon, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.19
|James
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|5.49
Inherited runners-scored_Dowdy 3-3, Gomez 2-2, Rondon 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:15. A_35,849 (41,168).
