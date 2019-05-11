Astros 11, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .304 Santana cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .316 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .248 Pence rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .338 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .137 Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .200 Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Totals 35 4 9 4 1 18

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .299 Reddick rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .325 Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Brantley lf 5 3 2 1 0 0 .340 Correa ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .283 Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .281 White dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .262 1-Marisnick pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .283 Chirinos c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .273 Diaz 2b 4 1 1 4 0 0 .219 Totals 38 11 13 11 5 4

Texas 010 000 300— 4 9 2 Houston 000 114 32x—11 13 0

1-ran for White in the 7th.

E_Andrus (2), Odor (1). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 8. 2B_Pence (6), Springer (9). HR_Pence (7), off Cole; Guzman (3), off Devenski; Brantley (10), off Smyly; Diaz (3), off Dowdy. RBIs_Pence (24), Guzman 3 (7), Reddick (10), Brantley (29), Correa (23), Gurriel (13), White (3), Chirinos 2 (18), Diaz 4 (15). SB_Odor (3), Marisnick (2). CS_Andrus (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Gallo 2, Pence, Odor); Houston 3 (Reddick, Bregman, Marisnick). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Houston 7 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Andrus 2, Choo, Correa. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.87 Smyly, L, 0-3 4 2-3 4 5 4 4 3 96 6.85 Dowdy 1 6 4 4 0 1 25 8.05 Gomez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 7.62 Huang 1 2 2 0 1 0 29 2.08 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 4-4 6 4 1 1 0 12 97 3.88 Devenski 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 15 5.17 Rondon, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.19 James 2 2 0 0 0 4 30 5.49

Inherited runners-scored_Dowdy 3-3, Gomez 2-2, Rondon 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:15. A_35,849 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.