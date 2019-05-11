Listen Live Sports

Astros 11, Rangers 4

May 11, 2019 11:38 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .304
Santana cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .316
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .248
Pence rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .338
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .137
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .200
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Totals 35 4 9 4 1 18
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .299
Reddick rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .325
Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Brantley lf 5 3 2 1 0 0 .340
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .283
Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .281
White dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .262
1-Marisnick pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .283
Chirinos c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .273
Diaz 2b 4 1 1 4 0 0 .219
Totals 38 11 13 11 5 4
Texas 010 000 300— 4 9 2
Houston 000 114 32x—11 13 0

1-ran for White in the 7th.

E_Andrus (2), Odor (1). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 8. 2B_Pence (6), Springer (9). HR_Pence (7), off Cole; Guzman (3), off Devenski; Brantley (10), off Smyly; Diaz (3), off Dowdy. RBIs_Pence (24), Guzman 3 (7), Reddick (10), Brantley (29), Correa (23), Gurriel (13), White (3), Chirinos 2 (18), Diaz 4 (15). SB_Odor (3), Marisnick (2). CS_Andrus (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Gallo 2, Pence, Odor); Houston 3 (Reddick, Bregman, Marisnick). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Houston 7 for 13.

Runners moved up_Andrus 2, Choo, Correa. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.87
Smyly, L, 0-3 4 2-3 4 5 4 4 3 96 6.85
Dowdy 1 6 4 4 0 1 25 8.05
Gomez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 7.62
Huang 1 2 2 0 1 0 29 2.08
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 4-4 6 4 1 1 0 12 97 3.88
Devenski 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 15 5.17
Rondon, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.19
James 2 2 0 0 0 4 30 5.49

Inherited runners-scored_Dowdy 3-3, Gomez 2-2, Rondon 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:15. A_35,849 (41,168).

