Astros 14, Angels 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 2 1 3 1 0 .276 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Altuve 2b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .250 Bregman 3b 5 3 3 4 0 1 .275 Brantley lf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .333 a-Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Correa ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .292 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .330 Fisher rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .243 Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 White dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .283 Stassi c 4 2 2 0 1 2 .139 Totals 38 14 14 14 5 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .287 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 La Stella 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293 Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .233 Bourjos cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Goodwin lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .326 Lucroy dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Smith c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .277 Calhoun rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .214 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Totals 35 2 8 2 4 5

Houston 122 122 040—14 14 1 Los Angeles 000 101 000— 2 8 0

a-flied out for Brantley in the 8th.

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Altuve (5), Brantley (8), White 2 (4), Simmons (11). 3B_Gurriel (2). HR_Bregman (7), off Cahill; Brantley (6), off Cahill; Gurriel (2), off Cahill; Springer (10), off Stratton; Bregman (8), off Stratton; Pujols (5), off Miley. RBIs_Springer 3 (27), Bregman 4 (19), Brantley 4 (22), Gurriel 2 (11), White (2), Pujols (17), Calhoun (19). SB_Springer (4). SF_Springer, White.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Stassi); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols, Goodwin, Rengifo 3). RISP_Houston 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

GIDP_Springer, Pujols.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 2-2 6 6 2 2 2 2 102 3.20 Rondon 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.31 Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 James 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.89 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, L, 1-3 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 2 68 6.95 Stratton 4 7 8 8 3 1 88 8.59 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.77 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:15. A_18,177 (26,999).

