Astros 14, Angels 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.276
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.275
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Fisher rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|White dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Stassi c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.139
|Totals
|38
|14
|14
|14
|5
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|La Stella 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Bourjos cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Lucroy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|4
|5
|Houston
|122
|122
|040—14
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000—
|2
|8
|0
a-flied out for Brantley in the 8th.
E_Bregman (1). LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Altuve (5), Brantley (8), White 2 (4), Simmons (11). 3B_Gurriel (2). HR_Bregman (7), off Cahill; Brantley (6), off Cahill; Gurriel (2), off Cahill; Springer (10), off Stratton; Bregman (8), off Stratton; Pujols (5), off Miley. RBIs_Springer 3 (27), Bregman 4 (19), Brantley 4 (22), Gurriel 2 (11), White (2), Pujols (17), Calhoun (19). SB_Springer (4). SF_Springer, White.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Stassi); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols, Goodwin, Rengifo 3). RISP_Houston 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
GIDP_Springer, Pujols.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 2-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|102
|3.20
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.31
|Pressly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.89
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, L, 1-3
|3
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|68
|6.95
|Stratton
|4
|7
|8
|8
|3
|1
|88
|8.59
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.77
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:15. A_18,177 (26,999).
