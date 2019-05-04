Listen Live Sports

Astros 14, Angels 2

May 4, 2019 10:42 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 2 1 3 1 0 .276
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Altuve 2b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .250
Bregman 3b 5 3 3 4 0 1 .275
Brantley lf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .333
a-Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Correa ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .292
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Fisher rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .243
Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
White dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .283
Stassi c 4 2 2 0 1 2 .139
Totals 38 14 14 14 5 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .287
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
La Stella 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293
Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Pujols 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .233
Bourjos cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Goodwin lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .326
Lucroy dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Smith c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .277
Calhoun rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .214
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Totals 35 2 8 2 4 5
Houston 122 122 040—14 14 1
Los Angeles 000 101 000— 2 8 0

a-flied out for Brantley in the 8th.

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Altuve (5), Brantley (8), White 2 (4), Simmons (11). 3B_Gurriel (2). HR_Bregman (7), off Cahill; Brantley (6), off Cahill; Gurriel (2), off Cahill; Springer (10), off Stratton; Bregman (8), off Stratton; Pujols (5), off Miley. RBIs_Springer 3 (27), Bregman 4 (19), Brantley 4 (22), Gurriel 2 (11), White (2), Pujols (17), Calhoun (19). SB_Springer (4). SF_Springer, White.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Stassi); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols, Goodwin, Rengifo 3). RISP_Houston 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

GIDP_Springer, Pujols.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 2-2 6 6 2 2 2 2 102 3.20
Rondon 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.31
Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
James 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.89
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, L, 1-3 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 2 68 6.95
Stratton 4 7 8 8 3 1 88 8.59
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.77
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:15. A_18,177 (26,999).

