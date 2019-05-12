Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Astros 15, Rangers 5

May 12, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 4 1 0 0 Sprnger cf 5 5 5 4
Da.Sntn cf 5 1 0 0 Bregman 3b-ss 5 2 3 5
Andrus ss 5 2 2 2 Brntley dh 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 Mrsnick ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Pence dh 5 0 0 1 Correa ss 3 1 3 1
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 2 0 White 1b 1 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 0 0
Frsythe 2b 4 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b-3b 5 2 2 1
Knr-Flf c 3 1 1 1 A.Diaz 2b 5 1 2 2
Stassi c 5 0 0 0
Kemp lf 5 3 3 1
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 43 15 18 14
Texas 001 002 002— 5
Houston 130 245 00x—15

E_Da.Santana (4), A.Cabrera (3). LOB_Texas 9, Houston 6. 2B_A.Cabrera (5), Forsythe (7), Correa (11), Gurriel (11), A.Diaz (3). 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Andrus (6), Kiner-Falefa (1), Springer 2 (15), Bregman 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Sampson L,0-3 3 1-3 9 6 5 1 2
Jurado 1 2-3 4 4 0 0 0
Martin 2-3 4 5 5 1 1
Leclerc 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Houston
Martin W,1-0 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 9
McHugh 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2
Valdez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Devenski 1 2 2 2 0 1

WP_Martin, Devenski.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:08. A_41,027 (41,168).

