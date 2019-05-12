Astros 15, Rangers 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.295
|Santana cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.298
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.327
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.189
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|4
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|.321
|Bregman 3b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.277
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|a-Marisnick ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.315
|Gurriel 1b-3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Diaz 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Kemp lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Totals
|43
|15
|18
|14
|2
|8
|Texas
|001
|002
|002—
|5
|9
|2
|Houston
|130
|245
|00x—15
|18
|0
a-struck out for Brantley in the 7th.
E_Santana (4), Cabrera (3). LOB_Texas 9, Houston 6. 2B_Cabrera (5), Forsythe (7), Correa (11), Gurriel (11), Diaz (3). 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Kiner-Falefa (1), off Co.Martin; Andrus (6), off Devenski; Springer (14), off Sampson; Bregman (11), off Sampson; Bregman (12), off Jurado; Springer (15), off B.Martin. RBIs_Andrus 2 (25), Mazara (22), Pence (25), Kiner-Falefa (11), Springer 4 (37), Bregman 5 (31), Correa (24), Gurriel (14), Diaz 2 (17), Kemp (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Guzman, Forsythe, Kiner-Falefa); Houston 3 (Reddick, Gurriel, Stassi). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Houston 7 for 18.
Runners moved up_Diaz.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 0-3
|3
|1-3
|9
|6
|5
|1
|2
|80
|5.25
|Jurado
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|31
|0.00
|B.Martin
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|21
|9.00
|Leclerc
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|6.32
|Ch.Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.93
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Co.Martin, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|80
|3.38
|McHugh
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|45
|6.33
|Valdez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.60
|Devenski
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|5.94
Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 2-2, McHugh 1-1. WP_Co.Martin, Devenski.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:08. A_41,027 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.