Astros 15, Rangers 5

May 12, 2019 5:31 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .295
Santana cf 5 1 0 0 0 4 .298
Andrus ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .327
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .227
Pence dh 5 0 0 1 0 1 .316
Cabrera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .189
Forsythe 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286
Kiner-Falefa c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .200
Totals 37 5 9 5 4 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 5 5 4 0 0 .321
Bregman 3b-ss 5 2 3 5 0 1 .277
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .331
a-Marisnick ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Correa ss 3 1 3 1 1 0 .298
White 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Reddick rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .315
Gurriel 1b-3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .285
Diaz 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .232
Stassi c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Kemp lf 5 3 3 1 0 2 .226
Totals 43 15 18 14 2 8
Texas 001 002 002— 5 9 2
Houston 130 245 00x—15 18 0

a-struck out for Brantley in the 7th.

E_Santana (4), Cabrera (3). LOB_Texas 9, Houston 6. 2B_Cabrera (5), Forsythe (7), Correa (11), Gurriel (11), Diaz (3). 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Kiner-Falefa (1), off Co.Martin; Andrus (6), off Devenski; Springer (14), off Sampson; Bregman (11), off Sampson; Bregman (12), off Jurado; Springer (15), off B.Martin. RBIs_Andrus 2 (25), Mazara (22), Pence (25), Kiner-Falefa (11), Springer 4 (37), Bregman 5 (31), Correa (24), Gurriel (14), Diaz 2 (17), Kemp (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Guzman, Forsythe, Kiner-Falefa); Houston 3 (Reddick, Gurriel, Stassi). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Houston 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Diaz.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 0-3 3 1-3 9 6 5 1 2 80 5.25
Jurado 1 2-3 4 4 0 0 0 31 0.00
B.Martin 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 21 9.00
Leclerc 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 6.32
Ch.Martin 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.93
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Co.Martin, W, 1-0 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 9 80 3.38
McHugh 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 45 6.33
Valdez 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.60
Devenski 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 5.94

Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 2-2, McHugh 1-1. WP_Co.Martin, Devenski.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:08. A_41,027 (41,168).

