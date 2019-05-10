Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 3, Rangers 0

May 10, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger dh 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 1 0 1 0
Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 A.Diaz pr-2b 3 0 0 0
Pence dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1
Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 1 1 1
Mrsnick cf 3 1 2 1
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 29 3 6 3
Texas 000 000 000—0
Houston 001 000 20x—3

DP_Texas 1, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 4. 2B_Marisnick (5). HR_Gurriel (3), R.Chirinos (5), Marisnick (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn L,4-3 7 6 3 3 1 8
Gomez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
Verlander W,6-1 7 1 0 0 2 8
Pressly H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,10-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Verlander (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

Advertisement

T_2:29. A_33,023 (41,168).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.