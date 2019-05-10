Astros 3, Rangers 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .311 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Pence dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .329 Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .132 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Totals 28 0 2 0 2 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .293 Altuve 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243 1-Diaz pr-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .338 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .331 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .267 Marisnick cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .288 Totals 29 3 6 3 2 8

Texas 000 000 000—0 2 0 Houston 001 000 20x—3 6 0

1-ran for Altuve in the 1st.

LOB_Texas 4, Houston 4. 2B_Marisnick (5). HR_Marisnick (3), off Lynn; Gurriel (3), off Lynn; Chirinos (5), off Lynn. RBIs_Gurriel (12), Chirinos (16), Marisnick (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Odor); Houston 1 (Springer). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Houston 0 for 1.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Brantley.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Cabrera, Guzman); Houston 1 (Diaz, Correa, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 4-3 7 6 3 3 1 8 118 5.48 Gomez 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 7.82 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 6-1 7 1 0 0 2 8 101 2.51 Pressly, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Osuna, S, 10-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.52

HBP_Verlander (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:29. A_33,023 (41,168).

