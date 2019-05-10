Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, Rangers 0

May 10, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .311
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Pence dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .329
Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .132
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Totals 28 0 2 0 2 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .293
Altuve 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243
1-Diaz pr-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .338
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .284
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .331
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Marisnick cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .288
Totals 29 3 6 3 2 8
Texas 000 000 000—0 2 0
Houston 001 000 20x—3 6 0

1-ran for Altuve in the 1st.

LOB_Texas 4, Houston 4. 2B_Marisnick (5). HR_Marisnick (3), off Lynn; Gurriel (3), off Lynn; Chirinos (5), off Lynn. RBIs_Gurriel (12), Chirinos (16), Marisnick (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Odor); Houston 1 (Springer). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Houston 0 for 1.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Brantley.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Cabrera, Guzman); Houston 1 (Diaz, Correa, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 4-3 7 6 3 3 1 8 118 5.48
Gomez 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 7.82
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 6-1 7 1 0 0 2 8 101 2.51
Pressly, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Osuna, S, 10-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.52

HBP_Verlander (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:29. A_33,023 (41,168).

