Astros 3, Rangers 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Gallo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Pence dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.132
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Altuve 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|1-Diaz pr-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|20x—3
|6
|0
1-ran for Altuve in the 1st.
LOB_Texas 4, Houston 4. 2B_Marisnick (5). HR_Marisnick (3), off Lynn; Gurriel (3), off Lynn; Chirinos (5), off Lynn. RBIs_Gurriel (12), Chirinos (16), Marisnick (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Odor); Houston 1 (Springer). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Houston 0 for 1.
GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Brantley.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Cabrera, Guzman); Houston 1 (Diaz, Correa, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 4-3
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|118
|5.48
|Gomez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|7.82
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 6-1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|101
|2.51
|Pressly, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 10-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.52
HBP_Verlander (Mazara).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:29. A_33,023 (41,168).
