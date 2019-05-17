Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, Red Sox 1

May 17, 2019 10:25 pm
 
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger dh 3 1 1 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Betts cf 5 0 1 0
Brntley lf 3 1 0 0 Mrtinez rf 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 0 1 Bgaerts ss 4 1 3 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
A.Diaz 2b 1 0 1 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 4 0 3 1
R.Chrns c 4 0 1 0 E.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 4 1 1 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 36 1 9 1
Houston 000 000 030—3
Boston 000 001 000—1

LOB_Houston 6, Boston 10. 2B_Marisnick (6), Martinez (9), Bogaerts (12), C.Vazquez 2 (7). HR_Springer (17). SB_Betts (3), Bogaerts (1). SF_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole 5 6 0 0 1 7
Rondon 1 2 1 1 0 2
Harris W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,11-11 1 1 0 0 1 0
Boston
Porcello L,3-4 7 6 2 2 1 3
Brasier 1 0 1 0 2 0
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 3

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Porcello, Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:00. A_35,558 (37,731).

