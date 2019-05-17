Astros 3, Red Sox 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.320
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Diaz 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Betts cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|2
|12
|Houston
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|9
|0
LOB_Houston 6, Boston 10. 2B_Marisnick (6), Martinez (9), Bogaerts (12), Vazquez 2 (7). HR_Springer (17), off Porcello. RBIs_Springer 2 (42), Reddick (11), Vazquez (15). SB_Betts (3), Bogaerts (1). SF_Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman, Marisnick 2); Boston 7 (Betts, Moreland 3, Vazquez, Nunez 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Boston 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Marisnick.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|99
|3.56
|Rondon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.51
|Harris, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.23
|Pressly, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 11-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.47
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 3-4
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|95
|4.80
|Brasier
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|18
|3.38
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.32
Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_Porcello, Brasier. PB_Vazquez (5).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:00. A_35,558 (37,731).
