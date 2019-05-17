Astros 3, Red Sox 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .320 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Brantley lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .324 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296 Reddick rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .326 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Diaz 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310 Totals 32 3 6 3 3 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .270 Betts cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .321 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .275 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .282 Vazquez c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .311 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Totals 36 1 9 1 2 12

Houston 000 000 030—3 6 0 Boston 000 001 000—1 9 0

LOB_Houston 6, Boston 10. 2B_Marisnick (6), Martinez (9), Bogaerts (12), Vazquez 2 (7). HR_Springer (17), off Porcello. RBIs_Springer 2 (42), Reddick (11), Vazquez (15). SB_Betts (3), Bogaerts (1). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman, Marisnick 2); Boston 7 (Betts, Moreland 3, Vazquez, Nunez 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Boston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Marisnick.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 5 6 0 0 1 7 99 3.56 Rondon 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.51 Harris, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.23 Pressly, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Osuna, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.47 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 3-4 7 6 2 2 1 3 95 4.80 Brasier 1 0 1 0 2 0 18 3.38 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.32

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Porcello, Brasier. PB_Vazquez (5).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:00. A_35,558 (37,731).

