Astros 3, Red Sox 1

May 17, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .320
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Brantley lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .324
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Reddick rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .326
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Diaz 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Marisnick cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 6
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .270
Betts cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .321
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .275
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .282
Vazquez c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .311
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Totals 36 1 9 1 2 12
Houston 000 000 030—3 6 0
Boston 000 001 000—1 9 0

LOB_Houston 6, Boston 10. 2B_Marisnick (6), Martinez (9), Bogaerts (12), Vazquez 2 (7). HR_Springer (17), off Porcello. RBIs_Springer 2 (42), Reddick (11), Vazquez (15). SB_Betts (3), Bogaerts (1). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman, Marisnick 2); Boston 7 (Betts, Moreland 3, Vazquez, Nunez 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Boston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Marisnick.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 5 6 0 0 1 7 99 3.56
Rondon 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.51
Harris, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.23
Pressly, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Osuna, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.47
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 3-4 7 6 2 2 1 3 95 4.80
Brasier 1 0 1 0 2 0 18 3.38
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.32

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Porcello, Brasier. PB_Vazquez (5).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:00. A_35,558 (37,731).

