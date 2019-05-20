Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, White Sox 0

May 20, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 2 0
Y.Alnso dh 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 0 0 1
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
El.Jmen lf 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0 White dh 3 1 1 1
Tilson rf 4 0 2 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 2 0
Y.Sanch 2b 2 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 1
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 29 3 8 3
Chicago 000 000 000—0
Houston 101 100 00x—3

E_Tilson (2). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 5. 2B_J.Abreu (13), Brantley (13). HR_White (1), Marisnick (5). CS_Kemp (1). SF_Correa (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Burr L,1-1 2 1 1 0 1 1
Fry 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Ruiz 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Osich 2 0 0 0 0 1
Minaya 2 2 0 0 0 1
Houston
Peacock W,5-2 5 2 0 0 0 9
Devenski H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Harris H,5 1 2 0 0 0 1
Pressly H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,12-12 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Peacock (Sanchez), by Peacock (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:40. A_24,364 (41,168).

