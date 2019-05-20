Astros 3, White Sox 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Alonso dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .183 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .343 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .329 Tilson rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .327 Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Totals 33 0 6 0 0 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .331 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .270 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .328 Correa ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .292 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 White dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .233 Kemp 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Marisnick cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Totals 29 3 8 3 2 4

Chicago 000 000 000—0 6 1 Houston 101 100 00x—3 8 0

E_Tilson (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 5. 2B_Abreu (13), Brantley (13). HR_Marisnick (5), off Fry; White (1), off Ruiz. RBIs_Correa (31), White (6), Marisnick (11). CS_Kemp (1). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Garcia 2, McCann); Houston 3 (Reddick, Gurriel 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Marisnick. GIDP_Brantley.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burr, L, 1-1 2 1 1 0 1 1 28 3.86 Fry 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 9 6.35 Ruiz 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 22 5.56 Osich 2 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.77 Minaya 2 2 0 0 0 1 29 2.16 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, W, 5-2 5 2 0 0 0 9 91 3.59 Devenski, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.60 Harris, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 1.08 Pressly, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Osuna, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.42

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-0. HBP_Peacock 2 (Sanchez,Anderson).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:40. A_24,364 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.