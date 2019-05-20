Astros 3, White Sox 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.343
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|Tilson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|White dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Houston
|101
|100
|00x—3
|8
|0
E_Tilson (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 5. 2B_Abreu (13), Brantley (13). HR_Marisnick (5), off Fry; White (1), off Ruiz. RBIs_Correa (31), White (6), Marisnick (11). CS_Kemp (1). SF_Correa.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Garcia 2, McCann); Houston 3 (Reddick, Gurriel 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Houston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Marisnick. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burr, L, 1-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.86
|Fry
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|6.35
|Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|5.56
|Osich
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.77
|Minaya
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|2.16
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, W, 5-2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|91
|3.59
|Devenski, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.60
|Harris, H, 5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.08
|Pressly, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.42
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-0. HBP_Peacock 2 (Sanchez,Anderson).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:40. A_24,364 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.