Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 3, White Sox 0

May 20, 2019 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Alonso dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .183
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .343
Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .329
Tilson rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .327
Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Totals 33 0 6 0 0 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .331
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .270
Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .328
Correa ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .292
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
White dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .233
Kemp 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Totals 29 3 8 3 2 4
Chicago 000 000 000—0 6 1
Houston 101 100 00x—3 8 0

E_Tilson (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 5. 2B_Abreu (13), Brantley (13). HR_Marisnick (5), off Fry; White (1), off Ruiz. RBIs_Correa (31), White (6), Marisnick (11). CS_Kemp (1). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Garcia 2, McCann); Houston 3 (Reddick, Gurriel 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Marisnick. GIDP_Brantley.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burr, L, 1-1 2 1 1 0 1 1 28 3.86
Fry 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 9 6.35
Ruiz 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 22 5.56
Osich 2 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.77
Minaya 2 2 0 0 0 1 29 2.16
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, W, 5-2 5 2 0 0 0 9 91 3.59
Devenski, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.60
Harris, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 1.08
Pressly, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Osuna, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.42

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-0. HBP_Peacock 2 (Sanchez,Anderson).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:40. A_24,364 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.