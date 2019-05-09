Astros 4, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .313 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .336 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Pence dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .343 Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .148 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Kiner-Falefa c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Totals 28 2 3 2 4 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf-cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .301 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .274 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .290 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 White dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .265 Reddick lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .336 Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .268 b-Brantley ph-lf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .340 Totals 30 4 9 4 6 9

Texas 000 200 000—2 3 0 Houston 001 011 01x—4 9 1

a-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. b-walked for Marisnick in the 8th.

E_Altuve (2). LOB_Texas 3, Houston 9. HR_Pence (6), off Miley; Springer (13), off Minor. RBIs_Pence 2 (23), Springer (33), Bregman (26), Reddick (9), Brantley (28). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Gallo); Houston 5 (Springer 2, Correa 2, Reddick). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Houston 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Mazara, Bregman, Chirinos. GIDP_Bregman, Chirinos.

DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 3-3 5 7 3 3 3 5 102 2.68 Jurado 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 0.00 Leclerc 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 31 6.91 Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8.49 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 3-2 6 2 2 2 2 7 92 3.18 Harris, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.42 Pressly, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Osuna, S, 9-9 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.55

Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 2-1, Gomez 3-0. WP_Minor 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:58. A_26,657 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.