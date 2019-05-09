Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, Rangers 2

May 9, 2019 11:21 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .313
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .336
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Pence dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .343
Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .148
a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Kiner-Falefa c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Totals 28 2 3 2 4 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf-cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .301
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .274
Correa ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .290
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267
White dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .265
Reddick lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .336
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .268
b-Brantley ph-lf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .340
Totals 30 4 9 4 6 9
Texas 000 200 000—2 3 0
Houston 001 011 01x—4 9 1

a-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. b-walked for Marisnick in the 8th.

E_Altuve (2). LOB_Texas 3, Houston 9. HR_Pence (6), off Miley; Springer (13), off Minor. RBIs_Pence 2 (23), Springer (33), Bregman (26), Reddick (9), Brantley (28). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Gallo); Houston 5 (Springer 2, Correa 2, Reddick). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Houston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Bregman, Chirinos. GIDP_Bregman, Chirinos.

DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 3-3 5 7 3 3 3 5 102 2.68
Jurado 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 0.00
Leclerc 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 31 6.91
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8.49
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 3-2 6 2 2 2 2 7 92 3.18
Harris, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.42
Pressly, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Osuna, S, 9-9 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.55

Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 2-1, Gomez 3-0. WP_Minor 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:58. A_26,657 (41,168).

