Astros 4, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.313
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Pence dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.343
|Gallo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Kiner-Falefa c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|White dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Reddick lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.336
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|b-Brantley ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|6
|9
|Texas
|000
|200
|000—2
|3
|0
|Houston
|001
|011
|01x—4
|9
|1
a-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. b-walked for Marisnick in the 8th.
E_Altuve (2). LOB_Texas 3, Houston 9. HR_Pence (6), off Miley; Springer (13), off Minor. RBIs_Pence 2 (23), Springer (33), Bregman (26), Reddick (9), Brantley (28). SF_Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Gallo); Houston 5 (Springer 2, Correa 2, Reddick). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Houston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Bregman, Chirinos. GIDP_Bregman, Chirinos.
DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 3-3
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|102
|2.68
|Jurado
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|0.00
|Leclerc
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|31
|6.91
|Gomez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8.49
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 3-2
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|92
|3.18
|Harris, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.42
|Pressly, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 9-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.55
Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 2-1, Gomez 3-0. WP_Minor 2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:58. A_26,657 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.