Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 4, Rangers 2

May 9, 2019 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 2 0 0 0 Sprnger rf-cf 5 1 3 1
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 1
Pence dh 3 1 1 2 Correa ss 3 1 0 0
Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 White dh 4 0 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 2 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 Reddick lf-rf 4 0 1 1
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 0
Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Brntley ph-lf 0 0 0 1
Knr-Flf c 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 2 3 2 Totals 30 4 9 4
Texas 000 200 000—2
Houston 001 011 01x—4

E_Altuve (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 3, Houston 9. HR_Pence (6), Springer (13). SF_Bregman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L,3-3 5 7 3 3 3 5
Jurado 2 1 0 0 0 2
Leclerc 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Miley W,3-2 6 2 2 2 2 7
Harris H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pressly H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna S,9-9 1 1 0 0 1 2

Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Minor 2.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, ; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

T_2:58. A_26,657 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.