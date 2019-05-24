Astros 4, Red Sox 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|a-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|b-Vazquez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.170
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Kemp lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Diaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Reddick lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|White dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|3
|5
|6
|Boston
|000
|001
|011—3
|7
|3
|Houston
|011
|200
|00x—4
|4
|0
a-struck out for Pearce in the 8th. b-homered for Leon in the 9th.
E_Bogaerts 2 (4), Pearce (3). LOB_Boston 6, Houston 8. 2B_Betts (14). HR_Bogaerts (9), off Miley; Bradley Jr. (3), off Pressly; Vazquez (7), off Osuna; Marisnick (6), off Sale. RBIs_Bogaerts (33), Bradley Jr. (11), Vazquez (17), Springer (43), Marisnick 2 (13). SF_Springer.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Chavis 2, Moreland); Houston 3 (Diaz, Marisnick 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; Houston 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Houston 1 (Diaz, Correa, Gurriel).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, L, 1-6
|6
|3
|4
|2
|2
|5
|89
|4.19
|Walden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.53
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|26
|3.13
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 5-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|102
|3.32
|Harris, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.02
|Pressly, H, 11
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0.41
|Osuna, S, 13-13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|0.81
WP_Sale.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:48. A_35,606 (41,168).
