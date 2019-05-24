Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

May 24, 2019 11:14 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Betts rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .293
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .289
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .302
Pearce 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .177
a-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Leon c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .175
b-Vazquez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .300
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .170
Totals 33 3 7 3 3 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .308
Kemp lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Diaz 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .272
Chirinos c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .250
Reddick lf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .329
White dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226
Marisnick cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284
Totals 30 4 4 3 5 6
Boston 000 001 011—3 7 3
Houston 011 200 00x—4 4 0

a-struck out for Pearce in the 8th. b-homered for Leon in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts 2 (4), Pearce (3). LOB_Boston 6, Houston 8. 2B_Betts (14). HR_Bogaerts (9), off Miley; Bradley Jr. (3), off Pressly; Vazquez (7), off Osuna; Marisnick (6), off Sale. RBIs_Bogaerts (33), Bradley Jr. (11), Vazquez (17), Springer (43), Marisnick 2 (13). SF_Springer.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Chavis 2, Moreland); Houston 3 (Diaz, Marisnick 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; Houston 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Houston 1 (Diaz, Correa, Gurriel).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, L, 1-6 6 3 4 2 2 5 89 4.19
Walden 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.53
Hembree 1 0 0 0 3 1 26 3.13
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 5-2 6 4 1 1 2 8 102 3.32
Harris, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.02
Pressly, H, 11 1 2 1 1 1 3 24 0.41
Osuna, S, 13-13 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 0.81

WP_Sale.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:48. A_35,606 (41,168).

