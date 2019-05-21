Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 5, White Sox 1

May 21, 2019 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 2 1 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 Brntley dh 4 0 1 2
W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 1
El.Jmen lf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1
Y.Alnso dh 2 0 0 0 A.Diaz 2b 4 0 2 0
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0
Tilson rf 3 0 0 0 Kemp lf 3 1 1 0
Y.Sanch 2b 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 0 0
Totals 28 1 1 1 Totals 29 5 8 4
Chicago 000 000 100—1
Houston 000 140 00x—5

E_W.Castillo (4). DP_Chicago 3. LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B_Brantley (14), Kemp (1). HR_J.Abreu (11), Gurriel (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Covey L,0-3 4 4 4 4 4 1
Bummer 1 2 1 1 1 0
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 1 0
Minaya 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Verlander W,8-1 8 1 1 1 1 12
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 2

Covey pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Bummer.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

T_2:53. A_31,392 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.