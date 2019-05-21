Astros 5, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Alonso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Tilson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|2
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reddick rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.326
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Marisnick cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|6
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|1
|1
|Houston
|000
|140
|00x—5
|8
|0
E_Castillo (4). LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B_Brantley (14), Kemp (1). HR_Abreu (11), off Verlander; Gurriel (4), off Covey. RBIs_Abreu (39), Brantley 2 (34), Correa (32), Gurriel (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley 2). RISP_; Houston 2 for 6.
GIDP_Gurriel, Diaz 2.
DP_Chicago 3 (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu), (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey, L, 0-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|86
|5.31
|Bummer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|33
|0.79
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.11
|Minaya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.93
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.89
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 8-1
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|101
|2.24
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.16
Covey pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Bummer.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:53. A_31,392 (41,168).
