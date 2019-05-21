Listen Live Sports

Astros 5, White Sox 1

May 21, 2019 11:14 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .278
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .221
Alonso dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .181
Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Tilson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Totals 28 1 1 1 2 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reddick rf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .265
Brantley dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .326
Correa ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .292
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .269
Diaz 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Marisnick cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .286
Totals 29 5 8 4 6 2
Chicago 000 000 100—1 1 1
Houston 000 140 00x—5 8 0

E_Castillo (4). LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B_Brantley (14), Kemp (1). HR_Abreu (11), off Verlander; Gurriel (4), off Covey. RBIs_Abreu (39), Brantley 2 (34), Correa (32), Gurriel (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley 2). RISP_; Houston 2 for 6.

GIDP_Gurriel, Diaz 2.

DP_Chicago 3 (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu), (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey, L, 0-3 4 4 4 4 4 1 86 5.31
Bummer 1 2 1 1 1 0 33 0.79
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.11
Minaya 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.93
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.89
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 8-1 8 1 1 1 1 12 101 2.24
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.16

Covey pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:53. A_31,392 (41,168).

