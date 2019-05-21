Astros 5, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .278 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .221 Alonso dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .181 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Tilson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .225 Totals 28 1 1 1 2 14

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reddick rf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .265 Brantley dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .326 Correa ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .292 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .269 Diaz 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Marisnick cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .286 Totals 29 5 8 4 6 2

Chicago 000 000 100—1 1 1 Houston 000 140 00x—5 8 0

E_Castillo (4). LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B_Brantley (14), Kemp (1). HR_Abreu (11), off Verlander; Gurriel (4), off Covey. RBIs_Abreu (39), Brantley 2 (34), Correa (32), Gurriel (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley 2). RISP_; Houston 2 for 6.

GIDP_Gurriel, Diaz 2.

DP_Chicago 3 (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu), (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey, L, 0-3 4 4 4 4 4 1 86 5.31 Bummer 1 2 1 1 1 0 33 0.79 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.11 Minaya 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.93 Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.89 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 8-1 8 1 1 1 1 12 101 2.24 Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.16

Covey pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:53. A_31,392 (41,168).

