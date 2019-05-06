Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Royals 4

May 6, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Kansas City Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 5 0 1 0 Sprnger dh 5 1 2 2
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0
A.Grdon lf 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
H.Dzier dh 4 1 2 2 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 1
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1
Gterrez 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Mldnado c 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 2 2 2
B.Hmltn cf 4 1 1 0 Kemp cf 3 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 33 6 11 6
Kansas City 000 220 000—4
Houston 111 002 01x—6

E_Gutierrez (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (8). HR_Mondesi (5), H.Dozier (9), Springer (11), Correa (8), R.Chirinos (4). SB_B.Hamilton (9), Kemp (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis L,3-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 3
Barlow 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Peralta 1 1 1 1 1 0
Houston
Cole W,3-4 6 1-3 7 4 4 0 9
Harris H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Rondon H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Junis (Altuve). WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:57. A_27,079 (41,168).

