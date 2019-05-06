Astros 6, Royals 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .280 Gordon lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .294 Dozier dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .348 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .187 Hamilton cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .196 Totals 36 4 9 4 1 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .285 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .244 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .282 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .326 Correa ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .306 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Chirinos c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .269 Kemp cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 33 6 11 6 3 5

Kansas City 000 220 000—4 9 1 Houston 111 002 01x—6 11 0

E_Gutierrez (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (8). HR_Dozier (9), off Cole; Mondesi (5), off Cole; Springer (11), off Junis; Correa (8), off Junis; Chirinos (4), off Junis. RBIs_Mondesi 2 (32), Dozier 2 (20), Springer 2 (29), Correa (21), Reddick (8), Chirinos 2 (15). SB_Hamilton (9), Kemp (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Gutierrez 2); Houston 4 (Springer, Altuve, Chirinos 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Soler.

Advertisement

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 3-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 3 99 5.52 Barlow 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.20 Peralta 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 6.75 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 3-4 6 1-3 7 4 4 0 9 107 4.17 Harris, H, 3 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 25 1.54 Rondon, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.25 Osuna, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.59

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Rondon 3-0. HBP_Junis (Altuve). WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:57. A_27,079 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.