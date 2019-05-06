Astros 6, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Dozier dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.348
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|1
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Chirinos c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Kemp cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|220
|000—4
|9
|1
|Houston
|111
|002
|01x—6
|11
|0
E_Gutierrez (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (8). HR_Dozier (9), off Cole; Mondesi (5), off Cole; Springer (11), off Junis; Correa (8), off Junis; Chirinos (4), off Junis. RBIs_Mondesi 2 (32), Dozier 2 (20), Springer 2 (29), Correa (21), Reddick (8), Chirinos 2 (15). SB_Hamilton (9), Kemp (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Gutierrez 2); Houston 4 (Springer, Altuve, Chirinos 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Soler.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 3-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|3
|99
|5.52
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.20
|Peralta
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|6.75
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 3-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|9
|107
|4.17
|Harris, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|1.54
|Rondon, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.25
|Osuna, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.59
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Rondon 3-0. HBP_Junis (Altuve). WP_Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:57. A_27,079 (41,168).
