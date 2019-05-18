Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Red Sox 3

May 18, 2019 11:07 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .318
Bregman 3b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .270
Brantley lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .331
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .296
Reddick dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .324
Gurriel 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .268
White 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .241
Stassi c 4 0 2 0 1 0 .160
Marisnick cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .303
Totals 37 7 13 7 6 4
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287
Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .315
Moreland 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .227
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307
Chavis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Vazquez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .309
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Totals 31 3 5 2 5 3
Houston 510 010 000—7 13 0
Boston 101 100 000—3 5 1

E_Bogaerts (2). LOB_Houston 11, Boston 6. 2B_Bregman (6), Brantley (12), White (5), Moreland (7). 3B_Springer (1). HR_Reddick (4), off Weber; Vazquez (6), off Martin. RBIs_Brantley (32), Correa (28), Reddick 2 (13), Gurriel (16), White 2 (5), Moreland (31), Vazquez (16). SB_Betts (4). SF_Correa, Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman 2, Correa, Marisnick 2); Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Devers 4). RISP_Houston 5 for 15; Boston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stassi, Brantley, Martinez. LIDP_Bregman. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Bradley Jr.), (Devers, Chavis, Moreland).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martin 4 5 3 2 4 0 74 3.86
James, W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 1 2 48 4.56
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.15
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.44
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velazquez, L, 1-3 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 30 5.53
Brewer 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 40 5.60
Weber 3 4 1 1 1 1 63 1.12
Thornburg 2 2 0 0 2 0 36 7.13
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.91

Martin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_James 2-0, Brewer 2-2. WP_Brewer. PB_Stassi (1).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:31. A_36,887 (37,731).

