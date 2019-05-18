Astros 7, Red Sox 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Reddick dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Gurriel 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|White 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Marisnick cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.303
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|6
|4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.227
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|5
|3
|Houston
|510
|010
|000—7
|13
|0
|Boston
|101
|100
|000—3
|5
|1
E_Bogaerts (2). LOB_Houston 11, Boston 6. 2B_Bregman (6), Brantley (12), White (5), Moreland (7). 3B_Springer (1). HR_Reddick (4), off Weber; Vazquez (6), off Martin. RBIs_Brantley (32), Correa (28), Reddick 2 (13), Gurriel (16), White 2 (5), Moreland (31), Vazquez (16). SB_Betts (4). SF_Correa, Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman 2, Correa, Marisnick 2); Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Devers 4). RISP_Houston 5 for 15; Boston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stassi, Brantley, Martinez. LIDP_Bregman. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Bradley Jr.), (Devers, Chavis, Moreland).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin
|4
|5
|3
|2
|4
|0
|74
|3.86
|James, W, 1-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|4.56
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.15
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.44
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velazquez, L, 1-3
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|30
|5.53
|Brewer
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|5.60
|Weber
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|63
|1.12
|Thornburg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|36
|7.13
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.91
Martin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_James 2-0, Brewer 2-2. WP_Brewer. PB_Stassi (1).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:31. A_36,887 (37,731).
