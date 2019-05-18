Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Red Sox 3

May 18, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 2 1 0 Betts rf 3 1 1 0
Brntley lf 5 1 3 1 Mrtinez dh 3 1 0 0
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Mreland 1b 2 0 1 1
Reddick dh 4 1 1 2 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 2b 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
White 1b 5 0 2 2 Chavis 2b 4 0 1 0
Stassi c 4 0 2 0 C.Vazqz c 4 1 1 1
Mrsnick cf 5 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 31 3 5 2
Houston 510 010 000—7
Boston 101 100 000—3

E_Bogaerts (2). DP_Boston 2. LOB_Houston 11, Boston 6. 2B_Bregman (6), Brantley (12), White (5), Moreland (7). 3B_Springer (1). HR_Reddick (4), C.Vazquez (6). SB_Betts (4). SF_Correa (2), Reddick (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Martin 4 5 3 2 4 0
James W,1-0 3 0 0 0 1 2
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Velazquez L,1-3 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Brewer 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 2
Weber 3 4 1 1 1 1
Thornburg 2 2 0 0 2 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1

Co.Martin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Brewer.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:31. A_36,887 (37,731).

