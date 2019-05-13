Listen Live Sports

Astros 8, Tigers 1

May 13, 2019 10:27 pm
 
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 1 2 1 Goodrum 1b 4 0 0 0
Bregman dh 5 1 1 2 C.Stwrt lf 2 0 0 0
Brntley lf 5 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 5 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdri ss 3 0 2 0
A.Diaz 2b 4 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0
White 1b 3 1 0 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 2 0
R.Chrns c 2 2 1 2 Greiner c 3 0 0 1
Mrsnick cf 3 2 2 2 J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 11 8 Totals 30 1 5 1
Houston 030 000 203—8
Detroit 000 100 000—1

DP_Houston 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Correa (12), J.Harrison (5). HR_Bregman (13), A.Diaz (4), R.Chirinos (6), Marisnick (4). SB_Marisnick (3), Ro.Rodriguez (2). CS_R.Chirinos (1). SF_Greiner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock W,4-2 5 3 1 1 4 3
Rondon H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Harris 1 0 0 0 2 1
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2
James 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Boyd L,4-3 4 5 3 3 2 2
Reininger 2 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1 3 2 2 1 1
Garrett 2 3 3 3 0 0

HBP_by Garrett (Marisnick).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_15,086 (41,297).

