Astros 8, Tigers 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Bregman dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|White 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Chirinos c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.278
|Marisnick cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|3
|3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Rodriguez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.151
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|6
|7
|Houston
|030
|000
|203—8
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
LOB_Houston 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Correa (12), Harrison (5). HR_Diaz (4), off Boyd; Chirinos (6), off Boyd; Marisnick (4), off Alcantara; Bregman (13), off Garrett. RBIs_Springer (38), Bregman 2 (33), Diaz (18), Chirinos 2 (20), Marisnick 2 (8), Greiner (10). SB_Marisnick (3), Rodriguez (2). CS_Chirinos (1). SF_Greiner.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Correa, Diaz 2); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Cabrera, Greiner, Jones 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Greiner, Stewart, Harrison. GIDP_White, Goodrum.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, White); Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Goodrum).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, W, 4-2
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|88
|4.01
|Rondon, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.02
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|1.32
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.23
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 4-3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|96
|3.15
|Reininger
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|11.42
|Alcantara
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|4.86
|Garrett
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|33
|6.28
HBP_Garrett (Marisnick).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:03. A_15,086 (41,297).
