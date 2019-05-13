Astros 8, Tigers 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .323 Bregman dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .275 Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Diaz 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .247 White 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Chirinos c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .278 Marisnick cf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .297 Totals 36 8 11 8 3 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .214 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Rodriguez ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .301 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197 Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .170 Greiner c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .200 Jones cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .151 Totals 30 1 5 1 6 7

Houston 030 000 203—8 11 0 Detroit 000 100 000—1 5 0

LOB_Houston 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Correa (12), Harrison (5). HR_Diaz (4), off Boyd; Chirinos (6), off Boyd; Marisnick (4), off Alcantara; Bregman (13), off Garrett. RBIs_Springer (38), Bregman 2 (33), Diaz (18), Chirinos 2 (20), Marisnick 2 (8), Greiner (10). SB_Marisnick (3), Rodriguez (2). CS_Chirinos (1). SF_Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Correa, Diaz 2); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Cabrera, Greiner, Jones 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Greiner, Stewart, Harrison. GIDP_White, Goodrum.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, White); Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Goodrum).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, W, 4-2 5 3 1 1 4 3 88 4.01 Rondon, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.02 Harris 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 1.32 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 James 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.23 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 4-3 4 5 3 3 2 2 96 3.15 Reininger 2 0 0 0 0 0 25 11.42 Alcantara 1 3 2 2 1 1 24 4.86 Garrett 2 3 3 3 0 0 33 6.28

HBP_Garrett (Marisnick).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_15,086 (41,297).

