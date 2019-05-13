Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 8, Tigers 1

May 13, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .323
Bregman dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .275
Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Diaz 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .247
White 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246
Chirinos c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .278
Marisnick cf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .297
Totals 36 8 11 8 3 3
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .214
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Rodriguez ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .301
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197
Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .170
Greiner c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .200
Jones cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .151
Totals 30 1 5 1 6 7
Houston 030 000 203—8 11 0
Detroit 000 100 000—1 5 0

LOB_Houston 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Correa (12), Harrison (5). HR_Diaz (4), off Boyd; Chirinos (6), off Boyd; Marisnick (4), off Alcantara; Bregman (13), off Garrett. RBIs_Springer (38), Bregman 2 (33), Diaz (18), Chirinos 2 (20), Marisnick 2 (8), Greiner (10). SB_Marisnick (3), Rodriguez (2). CS_Chirinos (1). SF_Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Correa, Diaz 2); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Cabrera, Greiner, Jones 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Greiner, Stewart, Harrison. GIDP_White, Goodrum.

Advertisement

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, White); Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Goodrum).

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, W, 4-2 5 3 1 1 4 3 88 4.01
Rondon, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.02
Harris 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 1.32
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
James 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.23
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 4-3 4 5 3 3 2 2 96 3.15
Reininger 2 0 0 0 0 0 25 11.42
Alcantara 1 3 2 2 1 1 24 4.86
Garrett 2 3 3 3 0 0 33 6.28

HBP_Garrett (Marisnick).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_15,086 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.