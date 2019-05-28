Listen Live Sports

Astros 9, Cubs 6

May 28, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 1 Fisher rf 4 2 1 1
J.Baez dh 5 0 1 0 Bregman dh 4 3 2 3
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 3 0 2 2
Cntrras c 5 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 1
Almr Jr cf 4 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Heyward rf 5 1 2 1 Myfield ss 3 1 0 0
Russell ss 2 1 1 1 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0
Dscalso 2b 3 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 1 2 1
Bote 3b 4 2 3 3 Stubbs c 4 1 2 1
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 34 9 11 9
Chicago 030 003 000—6
Houston 101 402 10x—9

E_Contreras (8). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Houston 6. 2B_Bote (9), Brantley (15), Gurriel (14), Marisnick 2 (8), Stubbs (1). HR_Schwarber (9), Heyward (8), Russell (4), Bote 2 (6), Bregman 2 (17). SB_Fisher (1), Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester L,3-4 5 2-3 8 7 7 3 3
Brach 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Martin 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 4
James W,2-0 2 1-3 2 3 3 2 4
Rondon H,8 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pressly H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Osuna S,15-16 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lester (Brantley). WP_James, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:08. A_31,030 (41,168).

