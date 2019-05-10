Listen Live Sports

Astros’ Altuve leaves game with left hamstring issue

May 10, 2019
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros star Jose Altuve has been pulled from a game with left hamstring discomfort.

The second baseman left in the first inning Friday night against the Texas Rangers. Houston says the 2017 AL MVP is day to day.

Altuve beat out an infield single in the first. With a 3-0 count on the next batter, manager AJ Hinch and a trainer came out to talk to him. After a short conversation, Altuve walked off the field.

Aledmys Díaz pinch-ran for Altuve and replaced him at second base.

Altuve entered the game batting .238 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. He has batted .149 (10 for 67) since April 19.

