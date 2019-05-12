Astros place Altuve on injured list with hamstring strain

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros star Jose Altuve has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Manager AJ Hinch announced the move after an 11-4 win over Texas on Saturday night. Altuve was injured in the first inning of a 3-0 win Friday, leaving in the first inning after beating out an infield single.

Hinch had said before Saturday’s game he was “not optimistic” the 2017 AL MVP could avoid the IL.

Altuve says it’s “very frustrating” but his priority is to be 100% healthy later in the season, when Houston expects to be competing for a postseason spot.

Advertisement

In an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the season, Altuve is batting .243 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. He has hit .162 (11 for 68) since April 19.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.