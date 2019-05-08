Listen Live Sports

Athletics’ Fiers pitching no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Reds

May 8, 2019 2:00 am
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fiers has thrown 118 pitches Tuesday night in Oakland. He has struck out five and walked two.

In 2015, Fiers pitched a no-hitter for Houston against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He threw a career-high 134 pitches in that game.

The A’s backed Fiers with two outstanding defensive plays in the sixth. Second baseman Jurickson Profar made a diving catch on Kyle Farmer’s popup into short right field, then center fielder Ramon Laureano made a leaping catch at the fence to rob Joey Votto of extra bases to end the inning.

The Athletics lead 2-0.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

