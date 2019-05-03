Athletics 14, Pirates 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hendriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Grossman ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Chapman 3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Davis lf
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.222
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Piscotty rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Morales 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.183
|Profar 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.168
|Phegley c
|5
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|.288
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|b-Bolt ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|43
|14
|16
|14
|6
|7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Cabrera rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.344
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.394
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Shuck rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tucker ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Moran ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Musgrove p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Reyes ph-rf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Totals
|36
|1
|7
|1
|2
|8
|Oakland
|052
|400
|201—14
|16
|2
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—
|1
|7
|2
a-flied out for Kingham in the 5th. b-popped out for Anderson in the 7th. c-struck out for Liriano in the 8th. d-walked for Hendriks in the 9th.
E_Morales (2), Profar (8), Kang 2 (3). LOB_Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Chapman (9), Phegley 2 (7). HR_Chapman (9), off Liriano; Phegley (4), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Semien 2 (18), Chapman 2 (22), Morales (5), Profar (14), Phegley 8 (21), Bell (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Laureano 3, Chapman, Piscotty 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 2, Tucker, Moran). RISP_Oakland 7 for 16; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Semien, Marte, Cervelli, Kang. GIDP_Phegley.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Kang, Frazier, Bell).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|94
|3.89
|Petit
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.45
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.96
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.23
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 1-3
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|5
|2
|1
|69
|2.63
|Kingham
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|57
|6.39
|Feliz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Liriano
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|1.42
|Rodriguez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|35
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored_Kingham 3-0. HBP_Musgrove (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:26. A_16,428 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.