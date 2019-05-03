Athletics 14, Pirates 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 1 2 1 0 .298 Laureano cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .233 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Grossman ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Chapman 3b 6 2 3 2 0 0 .300 Davis lf 3 3 0 0 3 0 .222 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Piscotty rf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .246 Morales 1b 4 3 3 1 1 1 .183 Profar 2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .168 Phegley c 5 2 4 8 0 0 .288 Anderson p 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667 b-Bolt ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 43 14 16 14 6 7

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .255 Marte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Cabrera rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .344 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .283 Reynolds lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .394 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Shuck rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Kang 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tucker ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Musgrove p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Reyes ph-rf-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Totals 36 1 7 1 2 8

Oakland 052 400 201—14 16 2 Pittsburgh 100 000 000— 1 7 2

a-flied out for Kingham in the 5th. b-popped out for Anderson in the 7th. c-struck out for Liriano in the 8th. d-walked for Hendriks in the 9th.

E_Morales (2), Profar (8), Kang 2 (3). LOB_Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Chapman (9), Phegley 2 (7). HR_Chapman (9), off Liriano; Phegley (4), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Semien 2 (18), Chapman 2 (22), Morales (5), Profar (14), Phegley 8 (21), Bell (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Laureano 3, Chapman, Piscotty 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 2, Tucker, Moran). RISP_Oakland 7 for 16; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Semien, Marte, Cervelli, Kang. GIDP_Phegley.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Kang, Frazier, Bell).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 4-2 6 4 1 1 2 4 94 3.89 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 2.45 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.96 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.23 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 1-3 2 2-3 6 7 5 2 1 69 2.63 Kingham 2 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 57 6.39 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Liriano 2 2 2 2 0 2 28 1.42 Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 2 1 35 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Kingham 3-0. HBP_Musgrove (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:26. A_16,428 (38,362).

