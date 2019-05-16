Listen Live Sports

Athletics 17, Tigers 3

May 16, 2019 4:20 pm
 
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 6 2 1 3 Goodrum 1b 4 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 0 0 0
Pinder 3b 0 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 0
M.Olson 1b 6 2 2 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 2 0 1 0
K.Davis dh 4 0 1 0 G.Bckhm ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Canha ph-dh 2 1 1 2 Ro.Rdri ss 4 0 1 0
Pscotty rf 3 3 1 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 1 1 0
Profar 2b 5 1 1 4 D.Lugo 3b 4 1 1 3
Lureano cf 5 2 2 0 Greiner c 4 0 1 0
Grssman lf 4 2 2 2 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0
Phegley c 5 2 4 4
Totals 44 17 16 16 Totals 33 3 7 3
Oakland 006 003 422—17
Detroit 000 000 003— 3

E_Goodrum (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Detroit 5. 2B_M.Chapman (11), Grossman (6), Phegley (8). 3B_Grossman (1), Ro.Rodriguez (3). HR_Semien (5), M.Olson (3), Canha (4), Profar (5), Phegley (5), D.Lugo (1). CS_Castellanos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt W,2-1 8 4 0 0 2 7
Brooks 1 3 3 3 0 2
Detroit
Turnbull L,2-3 4 5 6 1 2 6
Hardy 2 4 3 3 1 0
Garrett 1 4 4 4 1 1
Alcantara 1 2 2 2 1 0
Dixon 1 1 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Dixon (Pinder). WP_Turnbull.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:55. A_18,527 (41,297).

