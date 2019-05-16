Athletics 17, Tigers 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|6
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.271
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Pinder 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Olson 1b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|a-Canha ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Piscotty rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.253
|Profar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.181
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.225
|Phegley c
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.295
|Totals
|44
|17
|16
|16
|5
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|b-Beckham ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|9
|Oakland
|006
|003
|422—17
|16
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|003—
|3
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. b-flied out for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Goodrum (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Chapman (11), Grossman (6), Phegley (8). 3B_Grossman (1), Rodriguez (3). HR_Profar (5), off Turnbull; Phegley (5), off Hardy; Olson (3), off Hardy; Semien (5), off Garrett; Canha (4), off Dixon; Lugo (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Semien 3 (21), Olson (3), Profar 4 (23), Grossman 2 (12), Phegley 4 (26), Canha 2 (7), Lugo 3 (3). CS_Castellanos (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Laureano, Phegley); Detroit 1 (Harrison). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 2-1
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|105
|1.93
|Brooks
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|21
|5.94
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 2-3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|2
|6
|85
|2.40
|Hardy
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|30
|6.75
|Garrett
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|37
|8.22
|Alcantara
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|5.30
|Dixon
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|18.00
HBP_Dixon (Pinder). WP_Turnbull. PB_Phegley (3).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:55. A_18,527 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.