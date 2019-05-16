Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Athletics 17, Tigers 3

May 16, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 6 2 1 3 0 2 .271
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .265
Pinder 3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .270
Olson 1b 6 2 2 1 0 0 .214
Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
a-Canha ph-dh 2 1 1 2 0 0 .208
Piscotty rf 3 3 1 0 3 1 .253
Profar 2b 5 1 1 4 0 0 .181
Laureano cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .228
Grossman lf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .225
Phegley c 5 2 4 4 0 0 .295
Totals 44 17 16 16 5 8
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .195
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Cabrera dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .285
b-Beckham ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .171
Lugo 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .170
Totals 33 3 7 3 2 9
Oakland 006 003 422—17 16 0
Detroit 000 000 003— 3 7 1

a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. b-flied out for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Goodrum (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Chapman (11), Grossman (6), Phegley (8). 3B_Grossman (1), Rodriguez (3). HR_Profar (5), off Turnbull; Phegley (5), off Hardy; Olson (3), off Hardy; Semien (5), off Garrett; Canha (4), off Dixon; Lugo (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Semien 3 (21), Olson (3), Profar 4 (23), Grossman 2 (12), Phegley 4 (26), Canha 2 (7), Lugo 3 (3). CS_Castellanos (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Laureano, Phegley); Detroit 1 (Harrison). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 2-1 8 4 0 0 2 7 105 1.93
Brooks 1 3 3 3 0 2 21 5.94
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 2-3 4 5 6 1 2 6 85 2.40
Hardy 2 4 3 3 1 0 30 6.75
Garrett 1 4 4 4 1 1 37 8.22
Alcantara 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 5.30
Dixon 1 1 2 2 0 1 16 18.00

HBP_Dixon (Pinder). WP_Turnbull. PB_Phegley (3).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:55. A_18,527 (41,297).

