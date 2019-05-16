Athletics 17, Tigers 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 6 2 1 3 0 2 .271 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Pinder 3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .270 Olson 1b 6 2 2 1 0 0 .214 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 a-Canha ph-dh 2 1 1 2 0 0 .208 Piscotty rf 3 3 1 0 3 1 .253 Profar 2b 5 1 1 4 0 0 .181 Laureano cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .228 Grossman lf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .225 Phegley c 5 2 4 4 0 0 .295 Totals 44 17 16 16 5 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .195 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Cabrera dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .285 b-Beckham ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .171 Lugo 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .170 Totals 33 3 7 3 2 9

Oakland 006 003 422—17 16 0 Detroit 000 000 003— 3 7 1

a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. b-flied out for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Goodrum (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Chapman (11), Grossman (6), Phegley (8). 3B_Grossman (1), Rodriguez (3). HR_Profar (5), off Turnbull; Phegley (5), off Hardy; Olson (3), off Hardy; Semien (5), off Garrett; Canha (4), off Dixon; Lugo (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Semien 3 (21), Olson (3), Profar 4 (23), Grossman 2 (12), Phegley 4 (26), Canha 2 (7), Lugo 3 (3). CS_Castellanos (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Laureano, Phegley); Detroit 1 (Harrison). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 2-1 8 4 0 0 2 7 105 1.93 Brooks 1 3 3 3 0 2 21 5.94 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 2-3 4 5 6 1 2 6 85 2.40 Hardy 2 4 3 3 1 0 30 6.75 Garrett 1 4 4 4 1 1 37 8.22 Alcantara 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 5.30 Dixon 1 1 2 2 0 1 16 18.00

HBP_Dixon (Pinder). WP_Turnbull. PB_Phegley (3).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:55. A_18,527 (41,297).

