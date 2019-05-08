Listen Live Sports

Athletics 2, Reds 0

May 8, 2019 2:24 am
 
Cincinnati Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 1 0
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0
Puig rf 2 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 0 1 0
Detrich dh 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 1 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 1 2 2
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
K.Frmer 2b 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0
VnMeter ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 0 0 Totals 29 2 5 2
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0
Oakland 010 000 10x—2

E_M.Chapman (3), E.Suarez (5). DP_Cincinnati 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 2, Oakland 4. 2B_Profar (4). HR_Profar (3). SB_Grossman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle L,0-5 6 3 1 1 1 8
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Oakland
Fiers W,3-3 9 0 0 0 2 6

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:25. A_11,794 (46,765).

