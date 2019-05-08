Athletics 2, Reds 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Puig rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Dietrich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Farmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.193
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|010
|000
|10x—2
|5
|1
a-popped out for Farmer in the 9th.
E_Suarez (5), Chapman (3). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Oakland 4. 2B_Profar (4). HR_Profar (3), off Stephenson. RBIs_Profar 2 (16). SB_Grossman (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Laureano). RISP_; Oakland 0 for 2.
GIDP_Winker, Grossman.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Votto); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 0-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|102
|3.69
|Peralta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.65
|Stephenson
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.60
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 3-3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|131
|5.48
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:25. A_11,794 (46,765).
