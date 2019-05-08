Athletics 2, Reds 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .226 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Puig rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231 a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 27 0 0 0 2 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .286 Morales dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Profar 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .193 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Totals 29 2 5 2 1 11

Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 0 1 Oakland 010 000 10x—2 5 1

a-popped out for Farmer in the 9th.

E_Suarez (5), Chapman (3). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Oakland 4. 2B_Profar (4). HR_Profar (3), off Stephenson. RBIs_Profar 2 (16). SB_Grossman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Laureano). RISP_; Oakland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Winker, Grossman.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Votto); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, L, 0-5 6 3 1 1 1 8 102 3.69 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.65 Stephenson 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 2.60 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 3-3 9 0 0 0 2 6 131 5.48

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:25. A_11,794 (46,765).

