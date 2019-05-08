Listen Live Sports

Athletics 2, Reds 0

May 8, 2019 2:25 am
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .226
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Puig rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231
a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 27 0 0 0 2 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .286
Morales dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Profar 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .193
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Totals 29 2 5 2 1 11
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 0 1
Oakland 010 000 10x—2 5 1

a-popped out for Farmer in the 9th.

E_Suarez (5), Chapman (3). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Oakland 4. 2B_Profar (4). HR_Profar (3), off Stephenson. RBIs_Profar 2 (16). SB_Grossman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Laureano). RISP_; Oakland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Winker, Grossman.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Votto); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, L, 0-5 6 3 1 1 1 8 102 3.69
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.65
Stephenson 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 2.60
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 3-3 9 0 0 0 2 6 131 5.48

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:25. A_11,794 (46,765).

