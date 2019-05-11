Listen Live Sports

Athletics 3, Indians 2

May 11, 2019 7:32 pm
 
Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor dh 5 0 2 0 Semien ss 4 1 0 0
Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 0 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 1
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 1 0
Luplow rf 4 1 2 0 Pscotty rf 2 0 0 0
M.Frman ss 3 0 2 0 Lureano cf 4 0 1 1
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0
C.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 1 1 0
Plwecki c 0 0 0 0
L.Mrtin cf 4 1 2 2
Totals 34 2 10 2 Totals 29 3 4 2
Cleveland 000 010 001—2
Oakland 100 010 001—3

E_Ramirez (4), Bauers (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Kipnis (6). 3B_Hundley (1). HR_L.Martin (6). SB_Lindor (3), Kipnis (3), Ramirez (10), Semien (3). CS_M.Freeman (2). S_M.Freeman (2), Piscotty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer 7 2 2 0 3 10
Cole L,0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Oakland
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brooks 4 4 1 1 3 4
Petit H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Trivino H,8 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Treinen W,2-2 BS,2 1 3 1 1 0 2

Brooks pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Bauer, Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:13. A_18,278 (46,765).

