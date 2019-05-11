Athletics 3, Indians 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .267 Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .205 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .204 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .248 Luplow rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .282 Freeman ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218 a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Martin cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .221 Totals 34 2 10 2 3 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .278 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .280 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Morales dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .232 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Hundley c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .192 Totals 29 3 4 2 4 11

Cleveland 000 010 001—2 10 2 Oakland 100 010 001—3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Perez in the 9th.

E_Ramirez (4), Bauers (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Kipnis (6). 3B_Hundley (1). HR_Martin (6), off Brooks. RBIs_Martin 2 (11), Chapman (24), Laureano (14). SB_Lindor (3), Kipnis (3), Ramirez (10), Semien (3). CS_Freeman (2). S_Freeman, Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Bauers, Luplow 2, Perez); Oakland 1 (Morales). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 13; Oakland 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Kipnis.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 7 2 2 0 3 10 122 3.02 Cole, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 31 6.75 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.69 Brooks 4 4 1 1 3 4 91 5.35 Petit, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.05 Trivino, H, 8 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.45 Treinen, W, 2-2, BS, 2-8 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 2.70

Brooks pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-0, Trivino 1-0. WP_Bauer, Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:13. A_18,278 (46,765).

