The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Athletics 3, Indians 2

May 11, 2019 7:33 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .267
Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .205
Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .204
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .248
Luplow rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .282
Freeman ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218
a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Martin cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .221
Totals 34 2 10 2 3 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .278
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .280
Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Morales dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .232
Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .202
Hundley c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .192
Totals 29 3 4 2 4 11
Cleveland 000 010 001—2 10 2
Oakland 100 010 001—3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Perez in the 9th.

E_Ramirez (4), Bauers (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Kipnis (6). 3B_Hundley (1). HR_Martin (6), off Brooks. RBIs_Martin 2 (11), Chapman (24), Laureano (14). SB_Lindor (3), Kipnis (3), Ramirez (10), Semien (3). CS_Freeman (2). S_Freeman, Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Bauers, Luplow 2, Perez); Oakland 1 (Morales). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 13; Oakland 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Kipnis.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 7 2 2 0 3 10 122 3.02
Cole, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 31 6.75
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.69
Brooks 4 4 1 1 3 4 91 5.35
Petit, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.05
Trivino, H, 8 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.45
Treinen, W, 2-2, BS, 2-8 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 2.70

Brooks pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-0, Trivino 1-0. WP_Bauer, Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:13. A_18,278 (46,765).

