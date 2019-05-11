Athletics 3, Indians 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.204
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.248
|Luplow rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|a-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|3
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Hundley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|2
|4
|11
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|001—2
|10
|2
|Oakland
|100
|010
|001—3
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Perez in the 9th.
E_Ramirez (4), Bauers (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Kipnis (6). 3B_Hundley (1). HR_Martin (6), off Brooks. RBIs_Martin 2 (11), Chapman (24), Laureano (14). SB_Lindor (3), Kipnis (3), Ramirez (10), Semien (3). CS_Freeman (2). S_Freeman, Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Bauers, Luplow 2, Perez); Oakland 1 (Morales). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 13; Oakland 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Kipnis.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|10
|122
|3.02
|Cole, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|6.75
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.69
|Brooks
|4
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|91
|5.35
|Petit, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.05
|Trivino, H, 8
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.45
|Treinen, W, 2-2, BS, 2-8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.70
Brooks pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-0, Trivino 1-0. WP_Bauer, Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:13. A_18,278 (46,765).
