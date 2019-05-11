Athletics 4, Indians 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Gonzalez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Luplow ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Bauers lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Plawecki c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Totals
|42
|3
|10
|2
|2
|12
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Profar 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|b-Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.206
|Phegley c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|41
|4
|10
|3
|6
|6
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|100
|000—3
|10
|0
|Oakland
|110
|001
|000
|001—4
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-flied out for Morales in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 7, Oakland 11. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Bauers (5), Naquin (6), Plawecki (4), Semien (9), Grossman (4). HR_Laureano (4), off Ramirez; Chapman (10), off Hand. RBIs_Lindor (9), Bauers (13), Chapman (23), Laureano (13), Phegley (22). SB_Kipnis (2), Grossman (4). CS_Ramirez (2). SF_Lindor. S_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana 2, Plawecki); Oakland 4 (Semien, Profar, Laureano 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Plawecki, Profar. GIDP_Plawecki, Semien, Laureano.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Santana, Lindor); Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|68
|9.35
|Otero
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|2.76
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|5.06
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.69
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|3.38
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.40
|Wittgren
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.32
|Hand, L, 2-2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.62
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|97
|2.78
|Trivino, BS, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|1.59
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.26
|Treinen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.37
|Soria, W, 1-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Olson). WP_Montas, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:41. A_36,913 (46,765).
