Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 4, Indians 3

May 11, 2019 1:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .192
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .207
Santana 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Gonzalez dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .231
a-Luplow ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Bauers lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Naquin rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .278
Plawecki c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .171
Martin cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Totals 42 3 10 2 2 12
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Profar 2b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .187
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 1 0 .279
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202
b-Pinder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .248
Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .232
Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .206
Phegley c 5 0 3 1 0 1 .278
Totals 41 4 10 3 6 6
Cleveland 020 000 100 000—3 10 0
Oakland 110 001 000 001—4 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-flied out for Morales in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Oakland 11. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Bauers (5), Naquin (6), Plawecki (4), Semien (9), Grossman (4). HR_Laureano (4), off Ramirez; Chapman (10), off Hand. RBIs_Lindor (9), Bauers (13), Chapman (23), Laureano (13), Phegley (22). SB_Kipnis (2), Grossman (4). CS_Ramirez (2). SF_Lindor. S_Martin.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana 2, Plawecki); Oakland 4 (Semien, Profar, Laureano 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Plawecki, Profar. GIDP_Plawecki, Semien, Laureano.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Santana, Lindor); Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 3 3 2 2 3 3 68 9.35
Otero 2 2 0 0 0 0 23 2.76
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 2 0 22 5.06
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.69
Cimber 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 0 28 3.38
Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.40
Wittgren 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 1.32
Hand, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.62
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 6 8 2 2 1 7 97 2.78
Trivino, BS, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 1.59
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.26
Treinen 2 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.37
Soria, W, 1-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.66

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Olson). WP_Montas, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:41. A_36,913 (46,765).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.