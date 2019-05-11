Athletics 4, Indians 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .192 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .207 Santana 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Gonzalez dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .231 a-Luplow ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Bauers lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Naquin rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .278 Plawecki c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .171 Martin cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213 Totals 42 3 10 2 2 12

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Profar 2b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .187 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 1 0 .279 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202 b-Pinder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .232 Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .206 Phegley c 5 0 3 1 0 1 .278 Totals 41 4 10 3 6 6

Cleveland 020 000 100 000—3 10 0 Oakland 110 001 000 001—4 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-flied out for Morales in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Oakland 11. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Bauers (5), Naquin (6), Plawecki (4), Semien (9), Grossman (4). HR_Laureano (4), off Ramirez; Chapman (10), off Hand. RBIs_Lindor (9), Bauers (13), Chapman (23), Laureano (13), Phegley (22). SB_Kipnis (2), Grossman (4). CS_Ramirez (2). SF_Lindor. S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana 2, Plawecki); Oakland 4 (Semien, Profar, Laureano 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Plawecki, Profar. GIDP_Plawecki, Semien, Laureano.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Santana, Lindor); Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 3 3 2 2 3 3 68 9.35 Otero 2 2 0 0 0 0 23 2.76 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 2 0 22 5.06 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.69 Cimber 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 0 28 3.38 Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.40 Wittgren 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 1.32 Hand, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.62 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 6 8 2 2 1 7 97 2.78 Trivino, BS, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 1.59 Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.26 Treinen 2 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.37 Soria, W, 1-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.66

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Olson). WP_Montas, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:41. A_36,913 (46,765).

