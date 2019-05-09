Listen Live Sports

Athletics 5, Reds 4, 13 innings,

May 9, 2019 2:23 am
 
Cincinnati Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Senzel cf 6 0 2 1 Semien ss 4 1 1 0
Votto 1b 5 0 0 0 Profar 2b 6 2 1 2
E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 1 0
Puig rf 5 1 0 0 K.Davis dh 1 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 5 1 0 0 Morales ph-dh 4 0 1 0
K.Frmer 2b 3 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 6 0 2 0
Detrich ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 6 1 2 2
Casali c 5 0 1 1 Lureano cf 4 0 3 0
Brnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Peraza lf-2b 4 1 2 1 Hundley c 3 0 0 0
VnMeter dh 5 0 1 0 Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 45 4 8 4 Totals 44 5 11 4
Cincinnati 040 000 000 000 0—4
Oakland 200 020 000 000 1—5

E_K.Farmer (2). DP_Cincinnati 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Oakland 10. 2B_K.Farmer (1). HR_Profar (4), Piscotty (5). CS_Peraza (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray 4 1-3 6 4 3 5 3
Garrett 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Lorenzen 2 1 0 0 0 4
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 2
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hughes 3 2 0 0 0 0
Stephenson L,2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Anderson 6 5 4 4 5 0
Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen 2 0 0 0 0 2
Buchter 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Petit 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hendriks W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Soria (Dietrich). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:58. A_9,096 (46,765).

