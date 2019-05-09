Listen Live Sports

Athletics 5, Reds 4

May 9, 2019
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 6 0 2 1 0 1 .231
Votto 1b 5 0 0 0 1 0 .210
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 2 2 .227
Puig rf 5 1 0 0 1 1 .197
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 0 0 1 2 .287
Farmer 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .238
b-Dietrich ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Casali c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .275
d-Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Peraza lf-2b 4 1 2 1 2 0 .196
VanMeter dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Totals 45 4 8 4 7 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 2 1 .288
Profar 2b 6 2 1 2 0 3 .192
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 1 1 .283
Davis dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .227
a-Morales ph-dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Olson 1b 6 0 2 0 0 2 .214
Piscotty rf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .248
Laureano cf 4 0 3 0 1 1 .233
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .204
Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184
c-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Totals 44 5 11 4 7 13
Cincinnati 040 000 000 000 0—4 8 1
Oakland 200 020 000 000 1—5 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Davis in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Farmer in the 8th. c-walked for Hundley in the 8th. d-flied out for Casali in the 13th.

E_Farmer (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Farmer (1). HR_Profar (4), off Gray; Piscotty (5), off Stephenson. RBIs_Senzel (4), Farmer (12), Casali (8), Peraza (8), Profar 2 (18), Piscotty 2 (18). CS_Peraza (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Puig 2); Oakland 5 (Semien, Laureano 2, Hundley 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 10; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Casali, Votto, VanMeter. GIDP_Puig, Olson, Piscotty 2.

DP_Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, Suarez, Votto), (Farmer, J.Iglesias, Votto), (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Votto); Oakland 1 (Trivino, Semien, Olson).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 4 1-3 6 4 3 5 3 83 4.15
Garrett 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.76
Lorenzen 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 1.83
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 3.52
R.Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.58
Hughes 3 2 0 0 0 0 35 4.24
Stephenson, L, 2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 3.12
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 5 4 4 5 0 96 4.19
Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.12
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.19
Treinen 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.65
Buchter 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.76
Petit 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.18
Hendriks, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.77

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 3-2, Petit 2-0. HBP_Soria (Dietrich). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:58. A_9,096 (46,765).

