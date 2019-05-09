Athletics 5, Reds 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.227
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Farmer 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|b-Dietrich ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Casali c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|d-Barnhart ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Peraza lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.196
|VanMeter dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|45
|4
|8
|4
|7
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|Profar 2b
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.192
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Davis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|a-Morales ph-dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Olson 1b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Piscotty rf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|c-Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Totals
|44
|5
|11
|4
|7
|13
|Cincinnati
|040
|000
|000
|000
|0—4
|8
|1
|Oakland
|200
|020
|000
|000
|1—5
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Davis in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Farmer in the 8th. c-walked for Hundley in the 8th. d-flied out for Casali in the 13th.
E_Farmer (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Farmer (1). HR_Profar (4), off Gray; Piscotty (5), off Stephenson. RBIs_Senzel (4), Farmer (12), Casali (8), Peraza (8), Profar 2 (18), Piscotty 2 (18). CS_Peraza (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Puig 2); Oakland 5 (Semien, Laureano 2, Hundley 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 10; Oakland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Casali, Votto, VanMeter. GIDP_Puig, Olson, Piscotty 2.
DP_Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, Suarez, Votto), (Farmer, J.Iglesias, Votto), (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Votto); Oakland 1 (Trivino, Semien, Olson).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|5
|3
|83
|4.15
|Garrett
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.76
|Lorenzen
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|1.83
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.52
|R.Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.58
|Hughes
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|4.24
|Stephenson, L, 2-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3.12
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|5
|4
|4
|5
|0
|96
|4.19
|Trivino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.12
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.19
|Treinen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.65
|Buchter
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.76
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.18
|Hendriks, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.77
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 3-2, Petit 2-0. HBP_Soria (Dietrich). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:58. A_9,096 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.