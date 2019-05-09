Athletics 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 6 0 2 1 0 1 .231 Votto 1b 5 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 2 2 .227 Puig rf 5 1 0 0 1 1 .197 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 0 0 1 2 .287 Farmer 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .238 b-Dietrich ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Casali c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .275 d-Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Peraza lf-2b 4 1 2 1 2 0 .196 VanMeter dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Totals 45 4 8 4 7 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 1 0 2 1 .288 Profar 2b 6 2 1 2 0 3 .192 Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 1 1 .283 Davis dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .227 a-Morales ph-dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Olson 1b 6 0 2 0 0 2 .214 Piscotty rf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .248 Laureano cf 4 0 3 0 1 1 .233 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184 c-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Totals 44 5 11 4 7 13

Cincinnati 040 000 000 000 0—4 8 1 Oakland 200 020 000 000 1—5 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Davis in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Farmer in the 8th. c-walked for Hundley in the 8th. d-flied out for Casali in the 13th.

E_Farmer (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Farmer (1). HR_Profar (4), off Gray; Piscotty (5), off Stephenson. RBIs_Senzel (4), Farmer (12), Casali (8), Peraza (8), Profar 2 (18), Piscotty 2 (18). CS_Peraza (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Puig 2); Oakland 5 (Semien, Laureano 2, Hundley 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 10; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Casali, Votto, VanMeter. GIDP_Puig, Olson, Piscotty 2.

DP_Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, Suarez, Votto), (Farmer, J.Iglesias, Votto), (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Votto); Oakland 1 (Trivino, Semien, Olson).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 1-3 6 4 3 5 3 83 4.15 Garrett 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.76 Lorenzen 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 1.83 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 3.52 R.Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.58 Hughes 3 2 0 0 0 0 35 4.24 Stephenson, L, 2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 3.12 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 5 4 4 5 0 96 4.19 Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.12 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.19 Treinen 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.65 Buchter 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.76 Petit 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.18 Hendriks, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.77

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 3-2, Petit 2-0. HBP_Soria (Dietrich). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:58. A_9,096 (46,765).

