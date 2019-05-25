Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Mariners 2

May 25, 2019 1:47 am
 
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 1 1 0
Vglbach dh 3 1 1 0 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Grssman ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Narvaez c 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0
Do.Sntn lf 5 1 3 1 Pscotty rf 4 2 3 1
J.Crwfr ss 3 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 3
T.Bckhm 3b 5 0 2 1 Canha dh 3 1 1 1
Long 2b 3 0 1 0 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 2 0
Hundley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 31 6 8 5
Seattle 100 000 100—2
Oakland 000 400 11x—6

E_Narvaez (4). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 15, Oakland 5. 2B_Do.Santana (13), J.Crawford (4), T.Beckham (13), Laureano (8). HR_Piscotty (6), M.Olson (5), Canha (8). SB_Long (1), Semien (5), Piscotty (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
LeBlanc L,2-2 5 5 4 4 1 4
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 3
Sadzeck 1 1-3 2 2 1 2 2
McKay 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Mengden 4 5 1 1 5 4
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 1 1
Petit H,5 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Trivino W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Treinen 1 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Sadzeck (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:25. A_12,902 (46,765).

