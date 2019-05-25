Athletics 6, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Narvaez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Santana lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Beckham 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Long 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.158
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|8
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Piscotty rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.250
|Canha dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|3
|9
|Seattle
|100
|000
|100—2
|10
|1
|Oakland
|000
|400
|11x—6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.
E_Narvaez (4). LOB_Seattle 15, Oakland 5. 2B_Santana (13), Crawford (4), Beckham (13), Laureano (8). HR_Olson (5), off LeBlanc; Canha (8), off LeBlanc; Piscotty (6), off Sadzeck. RBIs_Santana (39), Beckham (27), Piscotty (23), Olson 3 (8), Canha (15). SB_Long (1), Semien (5), Piscotty (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Encarnacion, Beckham 2, Long 3, Smith 3); Oakland 3 (Canha, Laureano, Grossman). RISP_Seattle 3 for 12; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hundley. GIDP_Hundley.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, L, 2-2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|68
|7.33
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.72
|Sadzeck
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|34
|2.66
|McKay
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden
|4
|5
|1
|1
|5
|4
|99
|3.31
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.30
|Petit, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|2.30
|Trivino, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.62
|Treinen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.59
Inherited runners-scored_McKay 2-0, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Sadzeck (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:25. A_12,902 (46,765).
