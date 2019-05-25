Athletics 6, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 2 0 .259 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Narvaez c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Santana lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .274 Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 2 1 .271 Beckham 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .264 Long 2b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .158 Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .164 Totals 36 2 10 2 8 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .270 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 a-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Piscotty rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .268 Olson 1b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .250 Canha dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .229 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .243 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 31 6 8 5 3 9

Seattle 100 000 100—2 10 1 Oakland 000 400 11x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.

E_Narvaez (4). LOB_Seattle 15, Oakland 5. 2B_Santana (13), Crawford (4), Beckham (13), Laureano (8). HR_Olson (5), off LeBlanc; Canha (8), off LeBlanc; Piscotty (6), off Sadzeck. RBIs_Santana (39), Beckham (27), Piscotty (23), Olson 3 (8), Canha (15). SB_Long (1), Semien (5), Piscotty (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Encarnacion, Beckham 2, Long 3, Smith 3); Oakland 3 (Canha, Laureano, Grossman). RISP_Seattle 3 for 12; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hundley. GIDP_Hundley.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, L, 2-2 5 5 4 4 1 4 68 7.33 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 3.72 Sadzeck 1 1-3 2 2 1 2 2 34 2.66 McKay 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mengden 4 5 1 1 5 4 99 3.31 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.30 Petit, H, 5 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 29 2.30 Trivino, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.62 Treinen 1 2 0 0 1 1 27 2.59

Inherited runners-scored_McKay 2-0, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Sadzeck (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:25. A_12,902 (46,765).

