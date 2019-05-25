Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Mariners 2

May 25, 2019 1:47 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 2 0 .259
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Narvaez c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Santana lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .274
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 2 1 .271
Beckham 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .264
Long 2b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .158
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .164
Totals 36 2 10 2 8 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .270
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
a-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Piscotty rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .268
Olson 1b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .250
Canha dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .229
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .243
Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 31 6 8 5 3 9
Seattle 100 000 100—2 10 1
Oakland 000 400 11x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.

E_Narvaez (4). LOB_Seattle 15, Oakland 5. 2B_Santana (13), Crawford (4), Beckham (13), Laureano (8). HR_Olson (5), off LeBlanc; Canha (8), off LeBlanc; Piscotty (6), off Sadzeck. RBIs_Santana (39), Beckham (27), Piscotty (23), Olson 3 (8), Canha (15). SB_Long (1), Semien (5), Piscotty (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Encarnacion, Beckham 2, Long 3, Smith 3); Oakland 3 (Canha, Laureano, Grossman). RISP_Seattle 3 for 12; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hundley. GIDP_Hundley.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, L, 2-2 5 5 4 4 1 4 68 7.33
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 3.72
Sadzeck 1 1-3 2 2 1 2 2 34 2.66
McKay 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden 4 5 1 1 5 4 99 3.31
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.30
Petit, H, 5 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 29 2.30
Trivino, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.62
Treinen 1 2 0 0 1 1 27 2.59

Inherited runners-scored_McKay 2-0, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Sadzeck (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:25. A_12,902 (46,765).

