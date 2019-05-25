Athletics 6, Mariners 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Santana lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Long 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|0
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Canha dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Phegley c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|1
|5
|Seattle
|001
|110
|002—5
|9
|1
|Oakland
|101
|300
|01x—6
|11
|0
E_Santana (9). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Seager (1), Bruce (9), Crawford (5), Long (2), Pinder (9), Canha (3), Laureano (9). HR_Santana (9), off Fiers; Haniger (13), off Fiers; Santana (10), off Treinen; Chapman (12), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Haniger 2 (28), Santana 2 (41), Crawford (4), Semien (23), Pinder 2 (18), Chapman (29), Profar (27), Laureano (16). SB_Laureano (4). SF_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Encarnacion, Long); Oakland 2 (Olson, Phegley). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Long, Profar. GIDP_Pinder.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Long, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 3-2
|3
|1-3
|10
|5
|4
|1
|1
|74
|3.82
|Adams
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.05
|Bass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Brennan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.30
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 4-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|89
|5.00
|Buchter, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.78
|Trivino, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.52
|Treinen, S, 10-12
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.20
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Phegley).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:52. A_18,975 (46,765).
