Athletics 6, Mariners 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .233 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Santana lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .278 Seager 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500 Bruce rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .193 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .269 Long 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174 Totals 36 5 9 5 0 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .274 Pinder rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .269 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Canha dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Profar 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .197 Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Phegley c 2 1 0 0 0 1 .271 Totals 32 6 11 6 1 5

Seattle 001 110 002—5 9 1 Oakland 101 300 01x—6 11 0

E_Santana (9). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Seager (1), Bruce (9), Crawford (5), Long (2), Pinder (9), Canha (3), Laureano (9). HR_Santana (9), off Fiers; Haniger (13), off Fiers; Santana (10), off Treinen; Chapman (12), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Haniger 2 (28), Santana 2 (41), Crawford (4), Semien (23), Pinder 2 (18), Chapman (29), Profar (27), Laureano (16). SB_Laureano (4). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Encarnacion, Long); Oakland 2 (Olson, Phegley). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Long, Profar. GIDP_Pinder.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Long, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 3-2 3 1-3 10 5 4 1 1 74 3.82 Adams 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 4.05 Bass 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 Brennan 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 2.30 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 4-3 6 5 3 3 0 3 89 5.00 Buchter, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.78 Trivino, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.52 Treinen, S, 10-12 1 3 2 2 0 0 16 3.20

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Phegley).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:52. A_18,975 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.