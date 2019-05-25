Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 6, Mariners 5

May 25, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .233
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Santana lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .278
Seager 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Bruce rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .193
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .269
Long 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Totals 36 5 9 5 0 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .274
Pinder rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .269
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Canha dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Profar 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .197
Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Phegley c 2 1 0 0 0 1 .271
Totals 32 6 11 6 1 5
Seattle 001 110 002—5 9 1
Oakland 101 300 01x—6 11 0

E_Santana (9). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Seager (1), Bruce (9), Crawford (5), Long (2), Pinder (9), Canha (3), Laureano (9). HR_Santana (9), off Fiers; Haniger (13), off Fiers; Santana (10), off Treinen; Chapman (12), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Haniger 2 (28), Santana 2 (41), Crawford (4), Semien (23), Pinder 2 (18), Chapman (29), Profar (27), Laureano (16). SB_Laureano (4). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Encarnacion, Long); Oakland 2 (Olson, Phegley). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Long, Profar. GIDP_Pinder.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Long, Encarnacion).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 3-2 3 1-3 10 5 4 1 1 74 3.82
Adams 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 4.05
Bass 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 0.00
Brennan 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 2.30
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 4-3 6 5 3 3 0 3 89 5.00
Buchter, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.78
Trivino, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.52
Treinen, S, 10-12 1 3 2 2 0 0 16 3.20

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Phegley).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:52. A_18,975 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.