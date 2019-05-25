Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Mariners 5

May 25, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger cf 4 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 1 2 1
Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0 Pinder rf 4 1 2 2
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 1
Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0
Do.Sntn lf 4 2 2 2 Canha dh 3 1 1 0
K.Sager 3b 4 1 2 0 Profar 2b 4 0 1 1
Bruce rf 4 1 1 0 Lureano cf 3 1 2 1
J.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 1 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Long 2b 4 0 1 0 Phegley c 2 1 0 0
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 32 6 11 6
Seattle 001 110 002—5
Oakland 101 300 01x—6

E_Do.Santana (9). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 5. 2B_K.Seager (1), Bruce (9), J.Crawford (5), Long (2), Pinder (9), Canha (3), Laureano (9). HR_Haniger (13), Do.Santana 2 (10), M.Chapman (12). SB_Laureano (4). SF_Laureano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi L,3-2 3 1-3 10 5 4 1 1
Adams 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Bass 2 0 0 0 0 1
Brennan 1 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Fiers W,4-3 6 5 3 3 0 3
Buchter H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Treinen S,10-12 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by Kikuchi (Phegley).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:52. A_18,975 (46,765).

