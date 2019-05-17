Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Tigers 2

May 17, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 G.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 4 1 2 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 4 1 3 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 2 1
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Ro.Rdri 1b 4 0 0 0
Pinder lf 4 1 1 2 J.Hrrsn 2b 3 0 1 1
Profar 2b 3 1 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0
Canha cf 4 1 1 2 Joh.Hck c 3 0 0 0
Lureano cf 0 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 9 6 Totals 31 2 4 2
Oakland 000 123 010—7
Detroit 000 010 001—2

E_J.Jones (2). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Piscotty (9), Mi.Cabrera 2 (8), J.Harrison (6). HR_Pinder (4), Canha (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas W,5-2 8 2-3 4 2 2 0 10
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Norris L,2-2 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 2
Farmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Baez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Montas (Lugo). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:28. A_18,746 (41,297).

