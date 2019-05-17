Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Tigers 2

May 17, 2019 9:52 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .258
Davis dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .250
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217
Pinder lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270
Profar 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .178
Canha cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .212
Laureano cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .287
Totals 35 7 9 6 3 4
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .290
Rodriguez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .176
Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Hicks c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .165
Totals 31 2 4 2 0 11
Oakland 000 123 010—7 9 0
Detroit 000 010 001—2 4 1

E_Jones (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Piscotty (9), Cabrera 2 (8), Harrison (6). HR_Canha (5), off Norris; Pinder (4), off Norris. RBIs_Davis (29), Olson (4), Pinder 2 (14), Canha 2 (9), Cabrera (16), Harrison (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Profar 2); Detroit 2 (Rodriguez, Jones). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Olson, Davis, Pinder, Castellanos. GIDP_Chapman.

DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Harrison, Rodriguez).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 5-2 8 2-3 4 2 2 0 10 109 2.67
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.70
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 2-2 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 2 94 4.50
Farmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.44
Baez 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Lugo). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:28. A_18,746 (41,297).

