Athletics 7, Tigers 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Laureano cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|6
|3
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Rodriguez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hicks c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|0
|11
|Oakland
|000
|123
|010—7
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001—2
|4
|1
E_Jones (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Piscotty (9), Cabrera 2 (8), Harrison (6). HR_Canha (5), off Norris; Pinder (4), off Norris. RBIs_Davis (29), Olson (4), Pinder 2 (14), Canha 2 (9), Cabrera (16), Harrison (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Profar 2); Detroit 2 (Rodriguez, Jones). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Olson, Davis, Pinder, Castellanos. GIDP_Chapman.
DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Harrison, Rodriguez).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 5-2
|8
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|109
|2.67
|Trivino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.70
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|94
|4.50
|Farmer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.44
|Baez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.42
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Lugo). WP_Norris.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:28. A_18,746 (41,297).
