Athletics 7, Tigers 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .258 Davis dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .250 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217 Pinder lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270 Profar 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .178 Canha cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .212 Laureano cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .287 Totals 35 7 9 6 3 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .290 Rodriguez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .176 Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Hicks c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .165 Totals 31 2 4 2 0 11

Oakland 000 123 010—7 9 0 Detroit 000 010 001—2 4 1

E_Jones (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Piscotty (9), Cabrera 2 (8), Harrison (6). HR_Canha (5), off Norris; Pinder (4), off Norris. RBIs_Davis (29), Olson (4), Pinder 2 (14), Canha 2 (9), Cabrera (16), Harrison (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Profar 2); Detroit 2 (Rodriguez, Jones). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Olson, Davis, Pinder, Castellanos. GIDP_Chapman.

DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Harrison, Rodriguez).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 5-2 8 2-3 4 2 2 0 10 109 2.67 Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.70 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 2-2 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 2 94 4.50 Farmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.44 Baez 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Lugo). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:28. A_18,746 (41,297).

