Athletics 8, Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Fletcher ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Piscotty dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|010
|202
|000—5
|9
|0
|Oakland
|001
|230
|11x—8
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Garneau in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Calhoun 2 (13), Fletcher (8), Grossman 2 (9), Piscotty (11), Laureano (10). HR_Pujols (9), off Bassitt; Profar (8), off Cahill; Phegley (7), off Cahill; Chapman (14), off Garcia. RBIs_Pujols (25), Calhoun (29), Fletcher (19), Goodwin (19), Rengifo (4), Grossman (15), Chapman (32), Piscotty 2 (25), Canha (16), Profar 2 (30), Phegley (32). CS_Ohtani (1). SF_Rengifo.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (La Stella 2, Rengifo); Oakland 2 (Chapman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Oakland 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rengifo. GIDP_Pujols, Profar.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pujols, Fletcher, Cole); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, L, 2-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|85
|6.92
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.96
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.19
|Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.50
|Cole
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.97
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 3-1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|91
|3.27
|Petit, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.15
|Buchter, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.63
|Trivino, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.42
|Soria, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.21
|Treinen, S, 11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.08
Bassitt pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 2-2, Petit 1-1, Buchter 1-0. HBP_Bassitt 2 (Garneau,Garneau). WP_Bassitt, Bedrosian.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:06. A_20,409 (46,765).
