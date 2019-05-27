Athletics 8, Angels 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .233 Calhoun rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .246 Fletcher ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .314 Goodwin lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Garneau c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .211 Totals 33 5 9 5 2 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .271 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Piscotty dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272 Canha rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .228 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194 Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Phegley c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .282 Totals 33 8 10 8 2 7

Los Angeles 010 202 000—5 9 0 Oakland 001 230 11x—8 10 0

a-grounded out for Garneau in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Calhoun 2 (13), Fletcher (8), Grossman 2 (9), Piscotty (11), Laureano (10). HR_Pujols (9), off Bassitt; Profar (8), off Cahill; Phegley (7), off Cahill; Chapman (14), off Garcia. RBIs_Pujols (25), Calhoun (29), Fletcher (19), Goodwin (19), Rengifo (4), Grossman (15), Chapman (32), Piscotty 2 (25), Canha (16), Profar 2 (30), Phegley (32). CS_Ohtani (1). SF_Rengifo.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (La Stella 2, Rengifo); Oakland 2 (Chapman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Oakland 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rengifo. GIDP_Pujols, Profar.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pujols, Fletcher, Cole); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, L, 2-5 4 1-3 6 6 6 2 5 85 6.92 Bedrosian 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.96 Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.19 Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.50 Cole 1 2 1 1 0 0 9 4.97 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 3-1 5 6 5 5 2 3 91 3.27 Petit, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.15 Buchter, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.63 Trivino, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.42 Soria, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.21 Treinen, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.08

Bassitt pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 2-2, Petit 1-1, Buchter 1-0. HBP_Bassitt 2 (Garneau,Garneau). WP_Bassitt, Bedrosian.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:06. A_20,409 (46,765).

