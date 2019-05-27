Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 8, Angels 5

May 27, 2019 7:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 3b 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 1 2 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 1
Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
K.Clhun rf 3 1 2 1 Pscotty dh 4 1 2 2
Fltcher ss 4 2 2 1 Canha rf 3 1 1 1
Goodwin lf 4 0 1 1 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2
Garneau c 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 1 0
Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 1 1 1
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 1
Totals 33 5 9 5 Totals 33 8 10 8
Los Angeles 010 202 000—5
Oakland 001 230 11x—8

DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 3. 2B_K.Calhoun 2 (13), Fletcher (8), Grossman 2 (9), Piscotty (11), Laureano (10). HR_Pujols (9), M.Chapman (14), Profar (8), Phegley (7). CS_Ohtani (1). SF_Rengifo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Cahill L,2-5 4 1-3 6 6 6 2 5
Bedrosian 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cole 1 2 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Bassitt W,3-1 5 6 5 5 2 3
Petit H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Buchter H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soria H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen S,11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

Bassitt pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Bassitt (Garneau), by Bassitt (Garneau). WP_Bassitt, Bedrosian.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Woodring.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

T_3:06. A_20,409 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.