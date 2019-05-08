Athletics No-Hitters

May 7, 2019, Mike Fiers vs. Cincinnati, 2-0
April 21, 2018, Sean Manaea vs. Boston, 3-0
May 9, 2010, Dallas Braden vs. Tampa Bay, 4-0-y
June 29, 1990, Dave Stewart at Toronto, 5-0
Sept. 29, 1983, Mike Warren vs. Chicago, 3-0
Sept. 28, 1975, Vida Blue (5 innings), Glenn Abbott (1), Paul Lindblad (1) and Rollie Fingers (2) vs. California, 5-0
Sept. 21, 1970, Vida Blue vs. Minnesota, 6-0
May 8, 1968, Catfish Hunter vs. Minnesota, 4-0-y
Sept. 3, 1947, Bill McCahan vs. Washington, 3-0
Sept. 9, 1945 (2nd game), Dick Fowler vs. St. Louis, 1-0
Aug. 26, 1916, Joe Bush vs. Cleveland, 5-0
May 12, 1910, Charles Bender vs. Cleveland, 4-0
July 22, 1905 (1st game), Weldon Henley at St. Louis, 6-0
y-perfect game
